Premier League club made an offer to Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United exit - Reports 

Newcastle United reportedly offered Cristiano Ronaldo a short-term deal following his release from Manchester United. The Magpies wanted him to join the club until the end of the season.

Manchester United terminated Ronaldo's contract in November by mutual consent. The Red Devils did not want to maintain terms with the Portuguese star after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Italian journalist Di Marzio has now claimed that Ronaldo received an offer to stay in the Premier League for the remainder of the ongoing season. Newcastle United were interested in the forward, but the move has now collapsed, and a move to Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr is inching closer. He told SoccerNews.NL:

"The only real offer that he has on the table is Al-Nassr. They want him from the summer and the money on the table is €200 million, it's surreal. Two-and-a-half year contract. The priority of Cristiano was to stay and play in Europe. But now, no clubs in Europe approached him in a concrete way. At the moment, Al-Nassr is the only solution that he has on the table. Only Newcastle, because the idea was he could play till June in Newcastle and then go to Al-Nassr but I think that has collapsed."

Di Marzio added:

"He's out of contract so before he will sign, I don't know if some other solutions will arrive. In this moment, only Arab teams like from Dubai as well, are options. Not in Europe as he would like. Sporting CP, yes, they're ready to get him but not with the economical offers that he could have from Al-Nassr and other Arab clubs."

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Chelsea were among the favorites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, but Thomas Tuchel blocked the move as he did not believe the Portuguese star would be ideal for his squad.

With the German manager now sacked, rumors suggested the Blues could be interested again, but Graham Potter has also vetoed the move.

Al-Nassr are now set to be the next club for Cristiano Ronaldo after making a whopping €200 million offer to beat off competition from Saudi Arabian rivals Al-Hilal.

