Premier League club make offer in region of €20m for PSG attacker: Reports

Leeds United have reportedly made an offer in the region of €20 million for PSG striker Arnaud Kalimuendo.

As reported by Media Foot Marseille, the Yorkshire club are looking to secure the 20-year-old's signature ahead of Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Kalimuendo began his career at the Parisiens but has only made five appearances for the club across three seasons. He has spent the majority of his time on-loan at Lens, where he has scored 21 times in 65 appearances.

Luis Campos would be happy to sell him at the right price.



The forward has also played 12 times for the French U21 side, scoring four goals in the process. PSG's new sporting director Luis Campos is open to selling the youngster this summer as he has a large number of players ahead of him in the attacking pecking order.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Mauro Icardi and new signing Hugo Ekitike are all fighting for places in the Ligue 1 champions' side. Campos is keen to recieve between €20-25 million for the attacker, who still has two years left on his current contract. Kalimuendo is capable of playing on the left-wing and as a number 10, but is predominately used as a centre-forward.

Leeds are in desperate need of a new striker ahead of the new season due to Patrick Bamford's injury problems and Joe Geldhart's inexperience.

Former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino reveals his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe

One of the biggest stories of the summer was the 23-year-old forward's decision to stay at the Parc des Princes on a huge new three-year deal.

While Mbappe stayed at the Ligue 1 champions, Pochettino was replaced following a disappointing spell in charge of the Qatari-owned club.

The Argentine manager was recently asked about his former star player, to which he told Infobae

“What I think is that PSG has done everything possible to retain Kylian and I also agree with that. He is one of the best players in world football today and I think that PSG, having all the resources to do it, have convinced him to stay."

He added:

“But I don't think Kylian is the one who designed the new project either. Those who rule, in this case the president, are those who would have thought that the most convenient thing was a new project in the club.”

The forward was heavily linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid before ultimately staying at his hometown club.

