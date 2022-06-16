Premier League club make offer to sign PSG forward: Reports

Leeds United have offered a fee in the region of €20 million for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Arnaud Kalimuendo, according to The Independent.

Jesse Marsch helped the Whites survive relegation in the recently-concluded season after taking charge of the club in February. The Elland Road outfit are now prepared to back the 48-year-old in the transfer market ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Leeds have already confirmed the signings of Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen from Red Bull Salzburg. The Yorkshire-based club paid Marsch's former employers a sum of around €40 million for them.

The Whites now appear to have turned their attention towards strengthening their frontline. PSG forward Kalimuendo has emerged as a target for the Premier League club ahead of the new season.

According to the aforementioned source, Leeds have already stepped up their interest in the 20-year-old by making a formal offer. It remains to be seen if the €20 million bid is acceptable to PSG.

PSG want a series of clauses, though, including a buy-back



The Parisians are open to the idea of sanctioning a move for Kalimuendo, as per the report. However, negotiations over a deal could prove to be complicated as the Ligue 1 champions want to include a series of clauses in the agreement.

One of those clauses is expected to be a buy-back option, with PSG aware of the forward's talents. Leeds will now look to convince the Parc des Princes outfit to sell Kalimuendo to them.

The France Under-21s international spent the last two seasons on loan at RC Lens. He established himself as a regular for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 21 goals and providing six assists from 65 appearances across all competitions.

It is worth noting that Leeds are also working on a deal to sign Marc Roca from Bayern Munich. They have already reached an agreement to sign the Spanish midfielder for €12 million plus add-ons.

PSG set asking price for Kalimuendo

The French giants want a fee of €22 million for Kalimuendo's sale, according to Foot Mercato. Leeds and PSG are thus €2 million apart in their valuation of the exciting forward.

It remains to be seen if they can comprise and reach an agreement over a deal. Meanwhile, Kalimuendo's entourage has scheduled a meeting with the the Parisians hierarchy in the coming weeks to decide his future, as per the report.

The Frenchman has already turned down a move to Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest, as per Foot Mercato journalist Santio Aouna.

