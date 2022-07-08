Premier League club of player arrested on suspicion of rape knew about allegations last season but allowed him to continue playing: Reports 

The Premier League club of the footballer who was arrested on suspicion of rape on Monday were aware of an allegation made against him last autumn, according to British news outlet The Guardian.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody on Monday (July 4) and was questioned by police before being released on bail until August the following day. The player, who was arrested in North London, cannot be named for legal reasons.

The report claims that despite the player's club being aware of the allegations made against him, they continued to feature him in the first team throughout the most recent Premier League campaign.

According to The Telegraph, who first broke the story, the player is scheduled to play in the upcoming Qatar World Cup later this year. However, it is unclear whether or not he will feature in his club's pre-season fixture schedule.

Scotland Yard releases statement regarding Premier League footballer arrested on multiple rape allegations

Following the news of the footballer being taken into custody on Monday, Scotland Yard released a statement that said (as quoted in the previously referenced Guardian article):

“On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to the police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody."

“While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s. He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

The club have been asked to comment on the serious situation by numerous media outlets, but have so far declined to do so.

