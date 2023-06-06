Premier League club plotting new bid for Chelsea's Levi Colwill after having £30m bid rejected: Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly preparing a new £40 million bid for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill after seeing a £30 million offer rejected.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Brighton are set to lodge a fresh £40 million bid for Colwill which is a club record fee. The English defender has been on loan at the Amex this season and has impressed.

Colwill, 20, featured 22 times across competitions, helping his side keep seven clean sheets. He also chipped in with three assists and was key for the Seagulls as they sealed Europa League qualification.

Chelsea's stance over Colwill is that the player is not for sale and he is a part of their long-term plans at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman is yet to make a senior appearance for the west Londoners but could come into the equation next season.

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the Blues' new manager and he will have plenty of decisions to make regarding players' futures. His new club recently bolstered their defense with three signings: Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, and Benoit Badiashile.

However, Koulibaly and Fofana both struggled during their debut campaign at Chelsea. It remains to be seen whether Pochettino will look to bring Colwill into the first-team fold rather than have him linger as a bit-part player.

Colwill did draw the ire of the Stamford Bridge faithful last month when he reacted to Manchester United's 4-1 win over his parent club. He posed for a picture with former Blues midfielder Billy Gilmour just hours after the loss and seemingly took aim at their setback.

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek looks set to move to AC Milan

Loftus-Cheek looks set to arrive at the San Siro.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is reportedly close to sealing a move to AC Milan this summer. The Englishman has given the green light over a proposed move to the Rossonerri, per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Loftus-Cheek, 27, has come in and out of the Blues' first team throughout the campaign. He featured 33 times across competitions, providing two assists. However, his spell at Stamford Bridge has been blighted by constant injury issues.

Stefano Pioli's side have identified Loftus-Cheek as the ideal replacement for Ismael Benaccer. The Algerian picked up a serious knee injury which could see him miss the majority of next season.

Chelsea want around £21.5 million for the midfielder, but Milan are starting the bidding at around £12.9 million. Loftus-Cheek is expected to be part of an exodus of players this summer.

