Premier League club tracking Manchester United transfer target with £42m release clause - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly tracking the situation of Napoli's Kim Min-jae, who's also on the radar of Manchester United.

The South Korea international joined Napoli last summer from Fenerbahce and helped his team win the Scudetto in his debut season. He has been one of their standout performers, making 45 appearances across competitions this term.

According to TalkSPORT (h/t @UtdPlug on Twitter), Kim has a £42 million release clause in his three-year contract signed last summer. Newcastle are believed to be monitoring him before making a potential move.

Manchester United have Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as their first-choice defensive pairing. Harry Maguire has fallen down the pecking order and as per the Telegraph, is a target for Tottenham Hotspur amidst a lack of playing time under Erik ten Hag.

Victor Lindelof also provides important depth, but the Red Devils could have to scour the market for a new centre-back if Maguire leaves. However, it remains to be seen if Ten Hag dismantles the Varane-Martinez partnership.

Meanwhile, the situation at Newcastle could be complicated, too. They have the highly talented Sven Botman who partners captain Jamaal Lascelles at the back. However, given Kim's quality, there's a possibility that manager Eddie Howe could rearrange his pecking order.

Moreover, with the Toons now in the UEFA Champions League, they will need strength and depth across the pitch.

Spalletti has labeled Manchester United-target as best centre-back in the world

Luciano Spalletti led Napoli to a memorable Serie A win this season, with Kim Min-jae at the heart of his team's defense.

They conceded just 28 times in 38 games - the lowest in the competition. Speaking about the South Korea international after his team's 2-0 league win against Atalanta in March, Spalletti said (via Football-Italia):

"Kim does at least 20 incredible things per game; for me, he truly is the best centre-back in the world. When he starts the run with the ball at his feet, he can get it into the opposition penalty area in five seconds flat."

Kim is a force to reckon with on set pieces at both ends of the pitch. He's tough to outmuscle on the ball and is surprisingly quick for a 6' 3" centre-back.

Regardless of the Manchester United-target's decision about his next destination, he will not play under Spalletti next season. The Italian asked for a year-long sabbatical after leading Napoli to the Scudetto, which the club granted.

