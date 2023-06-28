Premier League club unlikely to sign Manchester United star due to high wage demands - Reports

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is reportedly unlikely to be affordable for West Ham United.

According to The Telegraph, the Hammers have held an interest in signing Maguire whose future at Old Trafford is in jeopardy. However, his high wages are proving problematic despite David Moyes' admiration of the defender.

The Red Devils skipper will likely have to drop his wages if he is to secure a move this summer. Maguire sits on £200,000 per week at Manchester United while West Ham's highest earner is Lucas Paqueta who earns £130,000 a week, per Salary Sport.

The 30-year-old has seemingly become surplus to requirements at Old Trafford following a frustrating campaign. He lacked game time under Erik ten Hag, starting just eight league games.

Manchester United are willing to sell Maguire and West Ham boss Moyes is said to like Maguire. However, the financial aspect of a deal is scuppering a potential pursuit.

Maguire joined the Red Devils in 2019 for £85 million, making him the world's most expensive defender. He has made 175 appearances since the move but is no longer viewed as a starter. He has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford.

His place in Ten Hag's side is only worsened by their search for a new defender this summer. They have been linked with Leeds United's Robin Koch who could be available on a free.

Manchester United's Alex Telles is wanted by Primeira Liga giants Benfica

Telles spent last season on loan at Sevilla.

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles is reportedly a target for Benfica with Rodger Schmidt's side eyeing a season-long loan deal. The Primeira Liga champions would then look to sign the Brazilian as a free agent next year.

Telles has a year left on his deal and thus will be available for free in the summer of 2024. He spent last season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla, winning the UEFA Europa League.

The 30-year-old has endured an underwhelming spell at Old Trafford since arriving in 2022 from FC Porto for £15.4 million. The full-back has made 50 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing eight assists.

Telles did impress while on loan at Sevilla, becoming a regular starter at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. However, it's unlikely he will be able to force his way back into Ten Hag's side.

The Manchester United boss has two left-backs already battling it out for a starting berth in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Both were impressive last campaign and are unlikely to budge from their spots in Ten Hag's squad.

