Premier League club willing to offer €40m to sign Barcelona star, Joan Laporta wants €60m to sell player - Reports

According to El Nacional, Newcastle United are preparing a €40 million bid for Barcelona winger Raphinha. However, Joan Laporta is understood to be wanting at least €60 million for the player.

Raphiha joined the Blaugrana from Leeds United last summer. While he initially struggled to find his feet, the Brazilian has slowly become accustomed to life at Camp Nou. He has been a crucial player in recent times in Ousmane Dembele's absence. Raphinha has scored 10 goals and has provided 11 assists in 44 matches across competitions this season.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are third in the Premier League and look set to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Hence, Eddie Howe is keen to build a team that can compete in the tournament next season.

The club are well aware of Raphinha since the player's time at Leeds United. While they are still interested in bringing him to St James' Park, Raphinha is slowly proving his worth as a Barcelona player. Hence, it won't be easy for the Magpies to lure him away from Camp Nou.

Xavi compared Barcelona teenager to Lionel Messi

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal made history when he made his debut for the Blaugrana against Real Betis. Yamal is currently only 15 years old. He became the youngest player ever to represent Barca's youth team.

Yamal had a notable debut as well. He even came close to scoring on one occasion. While he still needs polishing, there is no denying the fact that Yamal is a prodigious talent. Speaking to the media after the game, Xavi compared him to the likes of Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati. He said (via India Today):

"He's a similar player because he has that innate talent in the final third which is difficult to find. Lamine doesn't seem like a 15-year-old, he's very mature. He's ready [to play] and he is training well. He can mark an era at this club as part of this team."

Barca, meanwhile, restored their 11-point lead over Real Madrid atop the La Liga table with a win against Betis. They have 79 points from 32 matches. Xavi's side will return to action on May 2 to take on Osasuna in a La Liga home clash.

