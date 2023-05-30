Premier League clubs emerge as potential destinations for Lionel Messi amid uncertainty over his future - Reports

Multiple unnamed Premier League clubs have entered the picture to become Lionel Messi's next destination, according to Argentine outlet Ole (via GOAL).

Messi is all but set to depart Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer upon the expiry of his contract. La Pulga seemingly fell out of favor with the fans after his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this year, which resulted in a fine and suspension.

He also missed out on a UNFP ceremony attended by his PSG teammates. The seven-time Ballon d'Or chose instead to attend a Coldplay concert in Barcelona (via @GerardRomero on Twitter).

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano also reported on May 29 that Lionel Messi was set to make a decision on his future in the coming days.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Messi



It does NOT guarantee that Messi will announce his new club in few days — but wants to pick future club ASAP.



No official bid from Barça yet due to FFP.



Al Hilal bid remains the same since April. Lionel Messi wants to make a decision on his future in the next days.It does NOT guarantee that Messi will announce his new club in few days — but wants to pick future club ASAP.No official bid from Barça yet due to FFP.Al Hilal bid remains the same since April. Lionel Messi wants to make a decision on his future in the next days. 💭🇦🇷 #MessiIt does NOT guarantee that Messi will announce his new club in few days — but wants to pick future club ASAP.No official bid from Barça yet due to FFP.Al Hilal bid remains the same since April. https://t.co/XqokWfpZ5Z

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal and Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami both remain options. Messi's former club Barcelona are also in with a shout, though their financial situation makes re-signing arguably their greatest player of all-time an extremely difficult task.

In the wake of all this uncertainty, Ole's report is bound to add further intrigue to what is expected to be one of the most followed transfer stories of the summer.

It's worth noting that Messi was linked with a move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City prior to signing for PSG as a free agent in 2021. Newcastle United, who have qualified for next season's UEFA Champions League, could be another club with the financial firepower to sign the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Lionel Messi helped PSG secure their 11th Ligue 1 title last week

PSG have endured a middling season, as has been the case a few times in recent years.

The Lionel Messi experiment was undertaken with the aim of winning the UEFA Champions League, but they fell in the Round of 16 for the second campaign in a row. The Parisians also dropped out of the French Cup in the same stage.

However, Christophe Galtier's side managed to clinch their second Ligue 1 title in a row and fifth in six seasons on Saturday, May 27. Needing a point to secure the trophy, they played out a 1-1 draw with RC Strasbourg away from home.

Lionel Messi scored PSG's only goal of the match in the 59th minute and ran the show otherwise as well. He completed 62 of his 68 passes, while recording three key passes and two big chances created. La Pulga also won a foul and four of his eight ground duels while completing a dribble and making two tackles.

PSG's title victory also meant Messi lifted the 43rd major team honor of his senior career, drawing level with former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves.

Poll : 0 votes