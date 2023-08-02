Premier League defender willing to take pay cut to join Barcelona: Reports 

Joao Cancelo is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to join Barcelona from Manchester City this summer.

Cancelo was loaned to Bayern Munich in January on a six-month deal after an apparent fallout with Pep Guardiola. Since his return to the Etihad, he has been linked with an exit.

Recent reports claimed that the Cityzens could retain Cancelo after he showed a desirable attitude in pre-season training. Arsenal have also been linked with the Portugal international, alongside Barcelona.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Cancelo is sold on the idea of moving to Spotify Camp Nou. He is even willing to take a pay cut on his salary of £250,000 (h/t Spotrac) to make a deal happen.

Barca are notably devoid of quality players down the right flank. Julian Araujo was signed from LA Galaxy earlier this year but he has been with Barca's B team.

Sergino Dest has also reiterated his desire to carve out a space for himself in Xavi Hernandez's starting XI. But the fact that he was loaned to AC Milan on a one-year deal last summer shows the Spanish tactician does not fancy him.

Cancelo, 29, is a versatile player who can play down both flanks in defense and as an inverted full-back. He still has four years left on his contract at the Etihad.

Olivier Giroud gives verdict on Milan's friendly loss against Barcelona

Olivier Giroud stated that Barcelona made AC Milan run a lot in their friendly game earlier today (2 August).

This was the Catalan giants' final game of their pre-season tour of the USA, and they ended it in style with a 1-0 win in Nevada. Ansu Fati's 55th-minute goal proved to be the difference.

After the game, a tired Giroud told Milan TV (h/t SempreMilan):

"I’m feeling good, but I was a bit tired for this match. Barcelona made us run a lot. We can still improve in the pressing, maybe making it more compact and lower for this type of match. But we are working."

Giroud, 38, played 73 minutes of the game before being taken off. Barca dictated the game with 62% possession and 91% passing accuracy, keeping Milan on the back foot for large parts of the game.

Barcelona begin their season with a La Liga clash against Getafe on August 13. But before that, they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Joan Gamper trophy final on August 8.