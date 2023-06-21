Premier League discussing stunning Ruben Neves loan deal after Al-Hilal transfer: Reports

Premier League giants Newcastle United are reportedly holding internal discussions to get Ruben Neves on loan from Al-Hilal.

Football Insider reports that although Neves is close to completing a £47 million to Al-Hilal, he is still in the Magpies' sights. Eddie Howe's side are weighing up a potential loan deal that would see the Portugal international immediately return to the Premier League.

Neves, 26, is set to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers and join Al-Hilal with personal terms agreed on and an announcement is due. However, an immediate switch back to the English top flight is being discussed at St James' Park. They are eyeing a potential one or two years loan deal.

Newcastle have the backing of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) which purchased an 80% stake in the club back in 2021 as part of a consortium. Their links with the Saudi Pro League could play a role in Neves' return to the Premier League with the Magpies.

Al-Hilal are also owned by the PIF after they announced they will control Saudi's big four: Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al Ahli, and Al Hilal.

Neves' anticipated move to King Fahd International Stadium has come as somewhat of a surprise given his age. He is the latest European star to head to the Middle East following Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, Karim Benzema, 35, and N'Golo Kante, 32.

The Portuguese international has been one of the Premier League's most highly-regarded midfielders over the years. He made 41 appearances across competitions last season for Wolves, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

Al-Hilal's Neves to be joined in Saudi Pro League by Premier League trio - Reports

Kalidou Koulibaly is joining Neves at Al-Hilal.

Neves will have some familiar faces join him in the Saudi Pro League. Chelsea trio Kalidou Koulibaly, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy are all reportedly heading to the Middle East.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Blues have verbally agreed on the sales of all three players with three of Saudi's big clubs. Koulibaly is set to join Neves' expected new side Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Ziyech is heading to Al Nassr and Mendy is joining Al Ahli. The contracts for the trio are set to be checked in London in the next day or two.

Chelsea have got to work on their rebuild amid their need to comply with Financial Fair Play. They are expected to sanction the departures of many first-team players this summer.

Koulibaly only arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer but failed to impress. He made 32 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 11 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Ziyech has been with the Blues since 2020 but has failed to replicate his Ajax form. The Moroccan has bagged 14 goals and 13 assists in 107 games over the course of three years.

Mendy won UEFA's 2021 Goalkeeper of the Year award and was key in his side's Champions League triumph that year. However, the Senegalese shot-stopper has since been displaced by Kepa Arizzabalaga. He made just 12 appearances last season, keeping one clean sheet.

Poll : 0 votes