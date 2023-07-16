Premier League giants to ask £69 million transfer fee for sale of Barcelona target – Reports

Manchester City have reportedly set a price tag of £69 million on Barcelona target Bernardo Silva in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Silva, 28, has established himself as an indispensable member of Pep Guardiola's side since arriving from AS Monaco for a fee of around £44 million in 2017. He has lifted 14 trophies, including a staggering five Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League crown.

A left-footed technical operator blessed with passing and dribbling, the Portuguese has been rumored to depart the Cityzens of late. He has drawn interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Al Hilal, apart from the Blaugrana, since the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Now, according to MARCA reporter Luis Rojo, Manchester City have clarified their stance on parting ways with Silva this summer. They are unwilling to let go of their midfielder on loan to Barcelona and are instead aiming to recoup around £69 million on a permanent transfer.

Should Silva opt to secure a permanent move to Barcelona this summer, he would emerge as a vital starter for them. He could team up with former City captain Ilkay Gundogan at the heart of midfield or offer Raphinha much-needed competition on the right flank.

Silva, who is in the final two years of his deal, is believed to be open to taking up a new challenge after six years at the Etihad Stadium. He is interested in remaining in Europe but has not yet ruled out teaming up with compatriot Ruben Neves at Al Hilal, as per ESPN.

Overall, the 2019 UEFA Nations League winner has scored 55 goals and provided 59 assists in 306 appearances for Manchester City so far.

What did Bernardo Silva claim this past summer when he was linked with Barcelona?

Earlier last summer, Bernardo Silva opened up about his future amid speculations linking him with a move to Barcelona. He told ESPN:

"I've always said that I'm happy here, but I have no idea what's going to happen. We'll see, honestly. My relationship with the club is very honest. I've been open with them and they know what I want. If I stay, I'm very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens next."

Silva, who rose through the ranks at Benfica, featured heavily during City's treble-winning campaign last season. He registered seven goals and eight assists in 3,601 minutes of action, spread across 55 games.

Despite the player's interest in a move this summer, Barcelona are unlikely to pull off a permanent deal to sign him. They are currently cash-strapped and are aiming to snap up cost-effective targets like Oriol Romeu and Ivan Fresneda ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.