Premier League giants contact Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood over surprise transfer: Reports

Two Premier League sides have reportedly gotten in touch with Manchester United about signing Mason Greenwood, who could cost around £40 million. As reported by The Telegraph, Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in the 22-year-old's services.

Greenwood is currently on loan with La Liga outfit Getafe and has done a pretty decent job during his time at the Estadio Coliseum. The England international has been the subject of interest from clubs from all across Europe including the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

However, the young attacker could get another chance to make a name for himself in the Premier League with two English clubs reportedly keen on his signature. Manchester United's new minority owners INEOS are reportedly yet to decide the future of the controversial academy graduate. As per the aforementioned report, the Red Devils could be open to selling the attacker for a fee of around £40 million.

Getafe president Angel Torres has himself confirmed that Manchester United would accept a 'respectable offer' for the Englishman. Torres said:

“If it was up to the lad, his ­parents and the club [Getafe], I think he would continue for another year. But regarding Manchester [United], the news that we have from last week, where the [Getafe] sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that, if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there."

He added:

“We’ll have to wait until the end of June, the people and the coach are very happy with him. I think he will remain with us for another season or at least until January. He is a good footballer.”

Greenwood emerged as one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe. However, his career suffered a huge setback following allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The one-cap England international was subsequently suspended by the Red Devils and has not played for the club since. He has produced 10 goals and six assists in 32 appearances across competitions for Getafe this season.

Former Manchester United coach urges the Red Devils to hire ex-Chelsea manager

Former Manchester United coaching staff member Rene Meulensteen has urged the Red Devils to replace Erik ten Hag with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. The Dutchman believes that the German could be the right man to bring the club back to where they belong.

Meulensteen has insisted that Ten Hag does not match the criteria to manage a huge club like Manchester United. The Dutchman said:

"The manager needs to have a clear vision and convey that. You look at Ten Hag and he has struggled to deliver some of these. Especially in the media, he doesn't convey a strong belief. Now, looking at Tuchel, he has the pedigree, he has had success at the top level, he has won the Champions League, he has managed top teams, he has managed big players as well."

Meulensteen added:

"However, there is a small mark on some exits from clubs which have had some controversy. So yes, he is somebody the club should look at. He can bring a vision, he can bring the expertise of managing at a top club. Plus, he can deal with the media which is key."

Tuchel is set to leave Bayern Munich in the summer following a disastrous season for the Bavarian giants. The club finished trophyless for the first time since the 2011-12 season under the former Chelsea manager.