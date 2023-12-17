Premier League giants emerge as frontrunners to sign Bayern Munich superstar Joshua Kimmich: Reports

According to 90min, Manchester City are interested in signing Bayern Munich superstar Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich, one of the best in the world in his position, has been deemed unsellable for Bayern by many. However, as per a report from Kicker, the Bavarians are now more open in their stance.

According to the report, Bayern would be open to selling the midfielder if a bid in the region of €75 million arrives their way.

City have been keen on reinforcing their midfield since Ilkay Gundogan's free transfer to Barcelona in the summer. However, they could face competition. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are also interested in the Germany international.

Despite having signed the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in the summer, the Reds are looking to further reinforce their midfield and could consider Kimmich as an option.

Earlier this year, Kimmich suggested that he is solely focused on playing at Bayern, saying in a press conference (via SPORTBible):

"I am very sure that I will play for Bayern next season. I have no other plans."

Kimmich, 28, has been a stalwart for Bayern Munich since joining the club back in 2015. So far, he has made 367 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 41 goals and providing 100 assists.

Kimmich has scored once and has provided six assists in 20 appearances across competitions this season for Thomas Tuhel's team. He has also won 82 caps for Germany's senior team, scoring six goals and providing 19 assists.

As per Transfermarkt, Kimmich has an estimated market value of €75 million, and his current deal with Bayern runs until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Reason behind Manchester City's reported interest in Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich

As per a report from Football Transfers, Manchester City are actively pushing a move for Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich as Pep Guardiola wants a competition for Rodri.

Ilkay Gundogan's departure left a big void in the club's midfield, and Kalvin Phillips hasn't gotten going. The England international is expected to leave the Etihad in the summer.

Kimmich has previously worked under Guardiola at Bayern, and the duo have a great understanding. Hence, the 28-year-old, with his experience and quality, could turn out to be a masterstroke signing.