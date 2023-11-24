Premier League giants join Chelsea in race to sign teenage Serie A defender next summer – Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly set to battle it out with Chelsea in the race to lure Patrick Dorgu away from Lecce ahead of next campaign.

According to Danish news outlet Tipsbladet, Ange Postecoglou's side are aiming to add Dorgu to their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, they are likely to face tough competition from the Blues and a host of top Serie A teams in their pursuit of the star.

Earlier in September, the Dane claimed that his dream is to play for Chelsea in the future. He told Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet (h/t GOAL):

"Chelsea is my dream to play for. I have been a fan of them for over 10 years, so it would be a huge dream to play for them."

Dorgu, who spent a season on loan at Lecce's youth ranks from FC Nordsjaelland last time around, joined his current team for close to £175,000 earlier this July. The 19-year-old has provided an assist in 14 appearances, including four starts, across all competitions this season.

Bayern Munich no longer in race to snap up Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, says journalist

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano shed light on Trevoh Chalobah's future at Stamford Bridge ahead of the winter transfer window. He wrote:

"I have told you multiple times that Trevoh Chalobah will not stay at Chelsea beyond the January transfer window as he wants to play regular football. The idea of the club and player are in line and they will try to find the best solution for everyone during the upcoming transfer window."

Claiming that Bayern Munich are no longer prioritizing a move to rope in Chalobah in the middle of the ongoing campaign, Romano added:

"There are rumours about many clubs being interested in the player from England and Germany. I want to clarify that for Bayern Munich, Chalobah is no longer a priority. He was a priority on deadline day this summer as he had previously played under Thomas Tuchel but the deal collapsed because of the different closing times of the transfer windows in each country."

Chalobah, who rose through the ranks of the west London outfit, was linked with a summer move to Bayern Munich as he was deemed to be surplus to requirements. He is yet to feature in a match this term.

The 24-year-old centre-back has featured in 63 outings across all competitions for his Chelsea so far. He has helped Mauricio Pochettino's side keep 20 clean sheets and registered four goals in the process.