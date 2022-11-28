Premier League giants to prepare staggering €175m offer to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly preparing a staggering €175 million offer for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe. As per Spanish media outlet El Nacional, the 20-time English champions view the France international as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United terminated Ronaldo's deal following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticized the club and manager Erik ten Hag. PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly United's priority target as they look for a world-class to fill the void left by the Portuguese.

As per the El Nacional report, United are preparing a whooping €175 million offer for the Frenchman in the upcoming winter transfer window. The club are reluctant to wait until next summer. However, it is unlikely that Mbappe will give up playing the rest of the Champions League this season.

Mbappe is reportedly far from happy with life at PSG and regrets signing a new deal in the summer by turning Real Madrid down. The World Cup-winning forward is believed to be keen on becoming the main man at the Parc des Princes and feels overshadowed by Neymar and Lionel Messi.

The report also claims that Mbappe still aspires to play for Real Madrid one day but the chances of a move materializing are slim.

Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez has reportedly removed the Paris Saint-Germain superstar from his wishlist for the future. The Spanish capital club are said to be unfazed by Manchester United's interest in the France international.

Mbappe is currently on international duty with France in the FIFA World Cup and has been on fire. He scored once in the side's 4-1 win against Australia in twice against Denmark in a 2-1 win.

PSG advisor Luis Campos has opened up on Kylian Mbappe's future

PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos has claimed that he does not know what the future holds for star forward Mbappe. He said:

“He made his decision and right now he [Kylian Mbappe] is doing very well at PSG, he’s happy in Paris. In Paris, they must enjoy having one of the best, if not the best player at this moment. But in the future, I don't know.”

Mbappe has been in excellent form for both club and country this campaign. He has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 20 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants.

