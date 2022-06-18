Premier League giants ‘prepared to walk away’ from attempt to sign Chelsea target: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly 'prepared to walk away' from their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella, who is a target for Chelsea.

Daily Mail had reported that Pep Guardiola was keen to bolster the left-hand side of his defense with a move for the Spaniard.

A £30 million move had been touted with Guardiola looking for an orthodox left-back to take up the role rather than using Joao Cancelo as an unorthodox option.

Cucurella's representatives reportedly held talks with City over the Brighton left-back's potential arrival this summer (per SportBible).

However, a new report from The Athletic claims that with Brighton demanding £50 million for Cucurella, that the Premier League champions are prepared to end their interest.

Andy Naylor @AndyNaylorBHAFC #BHAFC #MCFC

City will walk away from £50m+, I'm reliably informed Brighton won't budge on price.

A hair-raising negotiation awaits.

theathletic.com/3370906/2022/0… The inside story of Man City's interest in Marc Cucurella, from @polballus City will walk away from £50m+, I'm reliably informed Brighton won't budge on price.A hair-raising negotiation awaits. The inside story of Man City's interest in Marc Cucurella, from @polballus. #BHAFC #MCFC City will walk away from £50m+, I'm reliably informed Brighton won't budge on price.A hair-raising negotiation awaits.theathletic.com/3370906/2022/0…

This paves the way for Chelsea to come into the equation, with Thomas Tuchel eager to reinforce his defensive options.

Ben Chilwell has spent the majority of the season out injured with a knee injury incurred back in November in the Champions League against Juventus.

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty over the future of Blues left-back Marcos Alonso, with the Spaniard reportedly eyeing a move to Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Alonso's priority is to leave the Premier League this summer and return to his homeland.

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling but no talks have but nothing is advanced.

Manchester City and Chelsea target Marc Cucurella becoming one of the Premier League's top full-backs

Marc Cucurella flourished for the Seagulls

Marc Cucurella joined Brighton & Hove Albion from La Liga outfit Getafe last summer for £16.2 million.

He majorly impressed during his debut season at the Amex Stadium, winning the club's Player of the Year award for his consistent performances.

Cucurella offers versatility in that he can play both as a full-back, a wing-back and as a winger.

The Spaniard sits third for most chances created by a full-back in the league, behind only Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

He also made the third-highest number of tackles behind Tyrick Mitchell and Stuart Dallas.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 47 - Trent Alexander-Arnold

◎ 38 - Andy Robertson

◉ 38 - Marc Cucurella



Most tackles made by full-backs in the PL this season:



◎ 98 - Tyrick Mitchell

◎ 93 - Stuart Dallas

◉ 91 - Marc Cucurella



Most chances created from open play by full-backs in the PL this season:◎ 47 - Trent Alexander-Arnold◎ 38 - Andy Robertson◉ 38 - Marc CucurellaMost tackles made by full-backs in the PL this season:◎ 98 - Tyrick Mitchell◎ 93 - Stuart Dallas◉ 91 - Marc Cucurella Most chances created from open play by full-backs in the PL this season:◎ 47 - Trent Alexander-Arnold◎ 38 - Andy Robertson◉ 38 - Marc CucurellaMost tackles made by full-backs in the PL this season:◎ 98 - Tyrick Mitchell◎ 93 - Stuart Dallas◉ 91 - Marc Cucurella👋 https://t.co/HNIBnNg9WI

Cucurella is asserting himself as one of the Premier League's top full-backs, which is why interest is heightening in his services.

Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are also being linked with the 23-year-old, with SportWitness reporting that Antonio Conte has made the Spaniard a top priority.

Cucurella has four years left on his deal with Brighton, having only joined last summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far