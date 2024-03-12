Premier League giants to return to the fray for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly going to attempt signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the summer.

According to the Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Netherlands international will be sold only if the Blues provide the Catalan side a fair offer for his services. This report also states that the west Londoners are going to submit a proposal of around €80 million, without variables.

De Jong continues to play an important role for Xavi at Barcelona, having made 27 appearances across competitions this season and bagging two goals. However, the club's financial situation demands at least one major outgoing to secure funds in the summer.

That being said, it is uncertain as to whether the 26-year-old star would wish to join Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have been poor this season under Mauricio Pochettino, currently placed 11th in the league standings, 16 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Given these circumstances and the likely possibility that the Blues will have no European football to offer, the deal seems undesirable. However, the Blaugrana themselves haven't been at their best this campaign, currently sitting third in La Liga, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Despite this, Barcelona are poised to finish with the UEFA Champions League spots, which could convince De Jong to remain at Camp Nou.

Xavi calls for support from fans as Barcelona prepare for Round-of-16 tie against Napoli

Barcelona managed to come out with a 1-1 draw against Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the first leg of their Round-of-16 match on February 21. Now, this knockout tie is placed well for a thrilling encounter in Spain on Tuesday (March 12).

The Catalan side haven't lost any of their last eight matches across competitions and come in with some confidence. However, claiming that the fans could make the ultimate difference, manager Xavi said ahead of the second leg (via the club's official website):

"The Culers should attain for a magical night. The most important things is for Barça to be united. We need the fans to keep getting behind us as we will give absolutely everything."

The Spanish giants have failed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the last three seasons. In the 2022/23 and 2021/22 campaigns, they were eliminated after the group stages.