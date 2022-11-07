Premier League giants ruled out of race to sign €150 million-rated Jude Bellingham: Reports

Chelsea are out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, as per TEAMTalk.

Bellingham, 19, is wanted by European heavyweights, including Premier League sides Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The English midfielder has been superb this season, making 20 appearances across competitions, scoring nine goals and providing two assists.

He became the youngest captain to score in a Champions League match at 19 years and 98 days when he struck in a 4-1 win over Sevilla on 5 October.

However, one destination the English teenager will not be heading to is Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are reportedly not among the midfielder's priorities come next summer.

Bellingham has had reservations about moving to London, but his father and agent listened to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's proposal.

Boehly is willing to spend big and lure the midfielder to west London who is valued at around €150 million.

Despite this, Bellingham is against a move to Chelsea and would rather head elsewhere in the near future.

It is a huge blow to Graham Potter's side, who have earmarked Bellingham as a top transfer target.

It is now between Liverpool, City, United, and Madrid, for whom the teenager does join from Dortmund.

The English midfielder has three years left on his current deal at Signal Iduna Park but is expected to leave next summer.

Reports claim that the teenager is keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu to join Madrid and become a superstar for Los Blancos.

Chelsea draws Bellingham's Dortmund in the Champions League Round of 16

Pulisic and Aubameyang return to Signal Iduna Park

Chelsea will get the opportunity to show the English teenager what he'd be missing at Stamford Bridge when the Blues face Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The draw took place on 7 November and Potter's side drew the Bundesliga giants.

The first leg is set to be played on 14 February 2023 at Signal Iduna Park, with the second leg on 7 March 2023 in west London.

The Blues have not faced a German side in European competition since the 2019-20 campaign when they were thrashed 7-1 by Bayern Munich in the last 16 on aggregate.

Potter's side finished top of Group E with four wins, one draw, and one defeat in six fixtures.

Meanwhile, Dortmund secured second place in Group G behind group winners Manchester City.

They managed two wins, three draws, and one defeat in six.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic will go up against their former side.

