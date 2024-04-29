Premier League ready to introduce salary cap despite 3 clubs opposing this regulation: Reports

According to The Independent's Miguel Delaney, Premier League clubs are ready to introduce a salary cap despite three clubs voting against this regulation.

The rule will see a new change in the payment structure. Clubs will now be allowed to pay only 70% of their revenue in player wages. This is in line with UEFA's current rules. Apart from that, there is an 'anchoring' rule also set to be introduced, which will allow clubs to spend a certain multiple of the least broadcasting revenue made by a club.

To give the readers context, if the least revenue-generating club makes £100 million from broadcast, all the clubs in the league will have a spending limit of £500 million (numbers used for example purposes).

The voting process, however, wasn't straightforward. Three Premier League clubs, reportedly Manchester United, Manchester City, and Aston Villa, voted against it. Clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and others reportedly voted in favor of the cap as they fear that funding from the Middle East could make it difficult for them to compete with the likes of Manchester City.

The new rules are ground-breaking, to say the least. It allows all the clubs in the league somewhat of an even playing ground in terms of their ability to attract world-class talents.

PFA release statement on Premier League's new spending rules

The PFA have released a statement on the voting of Premier League's new spending rules. They have vowed to scrutinize the matter meticulously. However, the PFA also revealed that they would oppose any hard cap on player wages.

The PFA further added that the proposed rules are to be scrutinized closely in a statement that read (via SPORTbible):

"We'll wait to see details of proposals but we would oppose any measure that would place a 'hard' cap on player wages. There's an established process in place to ensure proposals like this, which would directly impact our members, have to be properly consulted on."

Apart from the aforementioned three clubs which opposed the proposal, Chelsea reportedly abstained from the voting procedure altogether.