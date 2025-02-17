Premier League rivals Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham asked to fork out €100m for 20-year-old Bundesliga sensation: Reports

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a three-horse race for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. As per BILD, Dortmund will demand a €100m fee to part ways with the Englishman this summer.

Gittens, who was promoted to Dortmund’s senior team in 2022, has become a key player for the club in the 2024-25 campaign.

In the ongoing season, the 20-year-old has featured in every game for BVB and has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 33 appearances across competitions.

Jamie Gittens’ impressive form for the Bundesliga side had drawn the interest of several European heavyweights, but the three Premier League clubs seem to be leading the race for the player.

According to BILD, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Jamie Gittens, who is currently valued by Borussia Dortmund around €100 million.

Of the three aforementioned clubs, Chelsea seem to be most interested in the player. They are reportedly ready to pay over €100 million to sign the Dortmund man.

The report further added that Borussia Dortmund might be forced to part ways with one of their key players in the summer if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. Dortmund are currently languishing in the bottom half of the Bundesliga table with 29 points from 22 matches.

Arsenal and Chelsea learn Newcastle United's asking price for Alexander Isak – Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in recent months. In fact, it was widely rumored that the Gunners would sign the Swede in the January transfer window, but they were reportedly put off by Newcastle’s valuation of the player (£150 million).

Isak has been a key player in Eddie Howe’s squad this season as he’s provided 24 goal contributions in 29 appearances. Amid interest for Isak from several European heavyweights, reports have now emerged about the player’s valuation.

According to Sport, Newcastle are asking for more than €100 million for Alexander Isak. The reports further add the Magpies could be forced to drop their asking price significantly should they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have been hit hard by injuries this season. The Gunners' forwards Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have been ruled out for the rest of the season while Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are out of action of the Blues due to injury.

