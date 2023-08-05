Premier League side agree personal terms with Chelsea target - Reports

West Ham United have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Chelsea target Edson Alvarez.

According to the Metro, the Blues saw Alvarez as one of the alternatives after being priced out of a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo. Leeds United’s Tyler Adams and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Leandro Paredes were the other options.

However, it seems that the Hammers have beaten the Blues to the punch with regard to Alvarez. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the player has reached a personal agreement with West Ham over a summer transfer.

It's now up to Ajax and the east London outfit to open negotiations and agree a fee. Alvarez, 25, still has two years left in his contract at the Johan Cruijff ArenA and could be seen as a direct replacement for Declan Rice.

The 24-year-old England international joined Arsenal for £105 million last month. Alvarez specializes in the defensive side of the game and can play as a defensive midfielder and centre-back. The 69-cap Mexico international has had six goals and 13 assists in 147 games in four years at Ajax.

West Ham have sold Rice and Arthur Masuaku while Manuel Lanzini was released as a free agent last month, but David Moyes' side are yet to make a signing.

Pochettino says Chelsea need to win 'today, yesterday, not tomorrow'

Chelsea's focus on signing young players and tying them down to unusually long contracts can be seen as a way for the club to future-proof their team.

They have also sold established and experienced stars like Edouard Mendy, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho this year. It can give an impression that the Blues are focussing on the future by overlooking the present.

New boss Mauricio Pochettino, though, has assured fans that Chelsea will go into the next season with a mentality to win. He believes a club of their stature should not be targeting anything less even during a transition period.

The Argentine tactician said (via the Athletic):

"My idea and message to the players, the fans and everyone is that we are Chelsea and we need to win. Today, yesterday, not tomorrow. At the same time we need to be working hard and being clever in how we are going to prepare next month, next six months and the year.

"We need to have a plan that (says) ‘We need to arrive there’, and if we arrive before, perfect. But if not we know that we are going to arrive at the destination. That is important."

The Blues finished 12th last season without winning any trophies. They have never had two consecutive seasons without silverware since the 2003-04 campaign.