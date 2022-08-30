Premier League side bid £27 million to sign Chelsea star - Reports

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace have made a £27 million bid to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to The Times (via Caught Offside).

Conor Gallagher was on loan at Crystal Palace last season and had a great campaign with the Eagles. Gallagher contributed eight goals and three assists from 34 Premier League outings. His form at Selhurst Park also saw him make his full England debut and he has so far earned four caps.

His good outings last season saw him get included in the Chelsea squad for the 2022-23 season but has failed to replicate his form. Gallagher is therefore on the market with Crystal Palace wanting to re-sign him on a permit basis.

Palace have made a £27 million offer to sign Gallagher and are now waiting for Chelsea to respond. According to the aforementioned source, Crystal Palace are not the only side interested in signing Gallagher.

Fellow Premier League sides Newcastle United and Everton are also in the running. Palace, however, are hoping to beat the competition due to Gallagher's previous experience of playing for Partick Vieira's side.

Gallagher needs regular first-team football to have any chance of making it into the England squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. England manager Gareth Southgate has numerous central midfielders to choose from. The pool consists of the likes of Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, among others.

A move to Crystal Palace makes sense for Gallagher. The midfielder will be right at home at Selhurst Park and will be one of the first names on the team sheets. At Chelsea, he would remain a bit-part player.

The Eagles have made a decent start to the new season and have amassed four points from their first four outings. Palace secured a brave 1-1 draw against Liverpool and won 3-1 against Aston Villa a week later. They are currently 12th in the Premier League.

Conor Gallagher was sent off in Chelsea's last Premier League game

Conor Gallagher was sent off in Chelsea's last Premier League game against Leicester City. The midfielder was shown a second yellow card just 28 minutes into the match. He made a rash tackle on Leicester winger Harvey Barnes as he attempted to lead a counter-attack.

The red card did not matter in the end as the Blues secured a 2-1 win thanks to a brace scored by Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL



Thomas Tuchel speaks on Conor Gallagher's first-half red card against Leicester City 🗣️ "It was a huge mistake."

Gallagher has featured in all four league games this season. However, he started just two of them. He is yet to score or assist any goals so far this campaign.

