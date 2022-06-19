Premier League side to demand £45 million for Chelsea and Manchester City target - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer.

According to The Sun, Wolves are open to the prospect of selling the youngster, but will demand £45 million for the France Under-21 international.

Rayan Ait-Nouri joined Wolves on a season-long loan from French club Angers in the summer of 2020. His consistent performances resulted in the club signing the 21-year-old permanently last summer.

Aint-Nouri scored one goal and provided two assists in 23 Premier League appearances for Bruno Lage's side last season, helping the club finish tenth in the league table. His attacking play and ability to lay as a left-back and left-wing-back have caught the attention of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Chelsea could be in the market for a new- left-back this summer as Marcos Alonso's future with the club remains uncertain. As per Marca, Barcelona are interested in signing the Spanish left-back this summer.

The Blaugrana lack adequate cover and competition for veteran defender Jordi Alba.

Furthermore, Alonso has just one year remaining on his contract with Chelsea. The Blues could therefore opt to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Manchester City are also preparing themselves for the potential departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks, as per 90min.

The Gunners are willing to offer the Ukrainian the opportunity to play as a midfielder, which is his preferred position. Pep Guardiola's side could therefore be in the market for a new left-back this summer.

The Premier League giants will need to fork out £45 million if they want to sign Ait-Nouri. Wolves will look to maximise the value of a player who has four years remaining on his contract with the club and is a massive prospect for the future.

Chelsea could have a clear run at Rayan Ait-Nouri as City are set to make a bid for Brighton left-back

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Chelsea could become the front-runners to sign Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri as Manchester City are reportedly set to table an offer to Brighton & Hove Albion for Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, as per the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old joined the Seagulls from Getafe last summer. He enjoyed an incredible debut campaign in England as he helped Brighton finish ninth in the Premier League table, their highest-ever finish.

He won the Brighton Player of the Year and Brighton Players' Player of the Year award thanks to his consistent performances. Graham Potter's side reportedly value the left-back at £50 million.

