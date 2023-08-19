Premier League side eye surprise move for Barcelona star Marcos Alonso - Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly sounded out the price tag of Barcelona left-back Marcos Alonso.

El Nacional reports that Barca boss Xavi has decided that Alonso is not part of his plans. The Spaniard only arrived at Camp Nou last summer on a free transfer from Chelsea but is already being considered for departure.

Alonso, 32, played no part in Barcelona's goalless draw with Getafe in their opening game of their La Liga title defence. He wasn't even registered for the fixture, leading to doubts about his future with the Blaugrana. The Spanish left-back has failed to impress during his short spell in Catalonia and could make a quick return to English football, with Wolves circling for his signature.

The Premier League outfit reportedly prepared a firm offer for Alonso before Julen Lopetegui's resignation just before the start of the season. However, it remains to be seen where their interest in the Spaniard stands following Gary O'Neil's appointment.

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany awaited a proposal from Wolves while Xavi gave the green light on his exit. The La Liga giants were prepared to part with Alonso for around €10 million.

However, Alonso is eager to stay at Barca, and his contract runs till 2024. He's not considering leaving the La Liga champions despite their willingness to sanction a transfer.

The veteran defender featured 37 times across competitions last season, scoring three goals. He provided depth in defence, as he filled in more at centre-back than on the left wing in his debut season with Xavi's side.

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso penned emotional farewell to Chelsea

Marcos Alonso won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea.

Alonso spent six years at Chelsea in which he enjoyed much success with the Premier League giants. He made 212 appearances, scoring 29 goals and providing 23 assists.

The Spaniard won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup at Stamford Bridge. However, he departed the Blues for Barcelona last summer after his former club had lured Marc Cucurella to west London.

Alonso sent Chelsea an emotional farewell address as he left for the exit door (via TNT Sports):

"Can't thank you enough for the six years we have spent together. It's been a real honour to defend the blue colour around the world and to write the history of this great club."

It may not be too long before Blues fans encounter Alonso again, as Wolves are seemingly keeping tabs on his situation. The Spaniard could be back in English football just a year removed from his departure.