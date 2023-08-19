Premier League side give up on plans to make move for Chelsea star - Reports

Burnley have reportedly given up on their pursuit of Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen who spent last season on loan at Turf Moor.

According to Football Insider, the Clarets were exploring permanent deals for Maatsen and Southampton's Nathan Tella who also spent last season on loan. However, the Premier League newcomers have been dissuaded by the Blues and Saints' respective valuation of the duo.

Maatsen, 21, was a massive hit with Vincent Kompany's side last season as they won the Championship. He bagged four goals and six assists in 42 games across competitions.

The Dutch left-back returned to Chelsea this summer after his loan at Turf Moor expired and was part of Mauricio Pochettino's squad for pre-season. He also came on in the 81st minute of the west Londoners' 1-1 draw with Liverpool in their season opener on Sunday (August 13).

Maatsen impressed in pre-season and could play a part in Pochettino's plans for the season. His fellow left-back Lewis Hall is heading to Newcastle United from Stamford Bridge on loan.

Hence, the Netherlands youngster may be handed more opportunities at Chelsea. He has a year left to run in his contract with the Blues but is seemingly no longer in Burnley's sights.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe confirms Lewis Hall is joining on loan from Chelsea

Lewis Hall is joining Newcastle on loan.

Fans have been left surprised by Chelsea's decision to allow Hall, 18, to join Newcastle. The teenage full-back impressed last season in the Blues' first team. He made 12 appearances across competitions, providing one assist.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that Hall is on his way to St James' Park. There were some claims that the English defender was joining permanently, but the Magpies boss suggests that it will be a loan deal (via Sky Sports):

"Yes. I don’t want to give you a one-word answer! But yes I think it is, yeah. I think if we were able to bring a player in, that would be our transfer business concluded, unless there were injuries within our own players."

Hall was seen arriving at Newcastle's training ground to undergo medical checks on Friday (August 18). He looks set to join Howe's side who will play in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Chelsea do boast many options at left-back, including Maatsen, usual starter Ben Chilwell and last summer's arrival Marc Cucurella. However, Hall was viewed as one for the future and a homegrown talent who could excel in west London.