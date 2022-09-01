Premier League side to launch bid for Chelsea midfielder - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion will reportedly launch another bid for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour. The Eagles are keen to sign the youngster permanently before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday, September 1, at 11 pm BST.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace are also set to place a bid for Gilmour. The Blues are currently in discussions with the Patrick Vieira-managed side over a fee for the 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City.

Final decision will be up to Thomas Tuchel. Brighton will be back with a new bid for Billy Gilmour later today. Chelsea are discussing on the fee as it would be a permanent move.Final decision will be up to Thomas Tuchel. Brighton will be back with a new bid for Billy Gilmour later today. Chelsea are discussing on the fee as it would be a permanent move. 🔵 #CFCFinal decision will be up to Thomas Tuchel. https://t.co/wmCGtP01gR

Gilmour rose through the ranks at Glasgow Rangers before joining Chelsea's under-18 side in July 2017. He went on to make his senior debut for the London-based club during the 2019-20 season, following which he was loaned out to aid his development.

Gilmore spent the 2021-22 season with Norwich City and provided a glimpse into his talents, playing 24 Premier League matches. He subsequently signed a new contract with Chelsea to extend his stay at the club until 2024.

However, Gilmour doesn't seem to feature in manager Thomas Tuchel's plans for this season and has reportedly attracted interest from multiple Premier League clubs. He is yet to feature for the Blues this season, who were previously interested in only loaning out the player.

However, as per the aforementioned report, they seem to be discussing a permanent move for the Scotland international. It is now up to Tuchel and the club's board to take the final call.

Chelsea still in the market for a new striker

Chelsea are still trying to bring a new striker to Stamford Bridge before the summer transfer window closes. The Blues have been heavily linked with Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. As per Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs.

All parties involved are rumored to be confident that a deal will go through, with Romano claiming that left-back Marcos Alonso is part of the deal as well. The Premier League giants will reportedly pay £10 million to Barcelona in addition to sending Alonso to the Nou Camp.

All parties confident to complete the deal before Deadline. Negotiations for Pierre Aubameyang are progressing, working to reach full agreement. Last Chelsea bid being discussed: £10m fee plus Marcos Alonso to Barça.All parties confident to complete the deal before Deadline. #FCB Negotiations for Pierre Aubameyang are progressing, working to reach full agreement. Last Chelsea bid being discussed: £10m fee plus Marcos Alonso to Barça. 🚨🔵 #CFCAll parties confident to complete the deal before Deadline. #FCB https://t.co/SPLP64n1AJ

Aubameyang's arrival could help the Blues come out of a mini slump, which has seen them amass just seven points in their first five league matches of the season. They have scored just six goals and are currently ninth in the Premier League standings.

