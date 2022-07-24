Premier League side set to bet £15 million for Manchester United defender - Reports

According to a report by The Mirror, Manchester United’s Brandon Williams could be on a move to Brighton this summer. The English fullback, who spent last season on loan with relegated Norwich City, is seen as a potential replacement for Manchester City target Marc Cucurella.

Williams has seen himself fall even lower down the pecking order at Manchester United with the arrival of Tyrell Malacia this summer. While a talented young player, the fullback needs consistent game time to develop properly, something he might not get at Old Trafford.

Brandon Williams @branwilliams but we’re into the next round 🏻 Tough cold night at Old Trafford tonightbut we’re into the next round Tough cold night at Old Trafford tonight ❄️ but we’re into the next round 👏🏻💯 https://t.co/DHclgnI5LF

His career might however get the boost it needs thanks fo his club’s cross-town rivals. Manchester City’s desire to sign Spanish fullback Marc Cucerella from Brighton might offer the United graduate the chance he needs to continue his career. Rather than with Erik Ten Hag, however, it would be under Graham Potter's guidance.

Following the sale of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal for £32 million, Pep Guardiola’s men are in the market for a new left back. The lowered fees for recent defender moves could push Brighton's negotiating power down, but the Seagulls are reportedly interested in making 100% profit on Cucerella.

The star joined Brighton for £15 million last season and took the league by storm, and the Seagulls have no intentions of letting him go for less than £30 million.

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck



Would you like to see him get a chance in the first team next season? 🤔 Brandon Williams looks set to remain at Manchester United next season after Ralf Rangnick told the full-back that his future is at Old Trafford. [Metro] #MUFC Would you like to see him get a chance in the first team next season? 🤔 Brandon Williams looks set to remain at Manchester United next season after Ralf Rangnick told the full-back that his future is at Old Trafford. [Metro] #MUFC Would you like to see him get a chance in the first team next season? 🤔 https://t.co/fYZQ1FCED5

Williams will hope he can imitate Cucurella’s rise under Graham Potter and achieve his immense potential. Manchester United are also reportedly open to making the sale and progress could be made in the coming days.

Manchester United reportedly prepare a bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The Red Devils may be dealing with departures, but they still have an interest in signing key players for the first team. According to La Lazio (via Man Utd News), the club have Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on their radar and are set to deliver a proposal to the star's agent.

This is not the first time United have placed a bid for the star, with earlier reports stating that the club had already made offers to sign him. With Paul Pogba now at Juventus and Frenkie de Jong's transfer looking uncertain, it is believed that the club have turned to their long-term target.

With an impressive 22 goal contributions in 37 league appearances last season, Milinkovic-Savic clearly fits the bill as a creative midfield force. Now aged 27, the star will likely be at his peak, and Manchester United may have to pay massively to get their man.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far