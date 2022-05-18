Premier League side trying to tempt Jose Mourinho back to England in the summer - Reports

Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move to bring Roma manager Jose Mourinho back to the Premier League despite Eddie Howe's impressive debut season at St James' Park.

The Magpies were languishing in the Premier League relegation spots when Howe took over in November last year.

He has overseen a huge transformation with Newcastle now sitting comfortably in 12th place.

Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over top-four challengers Arsenal, which earned the side praise for their dominant performance.

Despite the fine work Howe has done since taking over, Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for legendary manager Jose Mourinho.

According to Marca (via Express), the higher-ups at St James' Park are tempted by the thought of Mourinho taking the side into a new era.

MARCA in English

Newcastle are trying to tempt the Portuguese coach... Will he accept? Mourinho heading back to the #PremierLeague

Newcastle United were taken over by a Saudi-led consortium in October last year, making them the richest club in world football.

They are set to have a huge impact in the upcoming transfer window, ready to splash the cash and continue the revolution on Tyneside.

Mourinho is a Premier League legend having led the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

He has won three Premier League titles with Chelsea alongside two UEFA Champions League trophies (with Porto and Inter) throughout his storied career.

His most recent stint in English football came at Tottenham, where he failed to secure a trophy.

He was unceremoniously sacked on the eve of the club's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City in 2021.

The Portuguese manager has since moved to Roma where he has led the Serie A side to the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

They face Feyenoord in the final on May 25 with Mourinho looking to become the first manager to win all three European titles, having won the Europa League with Manchester United in 2017.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe's deserves more time given his work in the Premier League this season

Eddie Howe has impressed in his debut season

The dismissal of Eddie Howe would likely earn huge backlash given the success the English manager has had on Tyneside this season.

He has managed to stave off the early threat of relegation and propel Newcastle United into mid-table.

In 26 league games in charge, Howe has won 12, drawn 5 and lost 9.

ESPN UK



Newcastle become the first team in Premier League history to avoid relegation, despite winning none of their first 14 games. What a job Eddie Howe has done with the squad

Newcastle United didn't win a game until he took over in November, which shows the enormous progress the side have made under his watch.

He has also excelled in the transfer window, having brought in the likes of Bruno Guimares and Kieran Trippier in January.

