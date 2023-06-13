Premier League side want £50 million from PSG to sell highly rated 21-year-old star as they eye Lionel Messi's replacement - Reports

Crystal Palace have reportedly set a steep price tag on one of their star players, Michael Olise, amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

PSG, who are set to be without seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi in the 2022-23 season, are looking for attacking reinforcements. And according to the English outlet Daily Mail, Crystal Palace’s 21-year-old attacker Olise has emerged as a person of interest. Aware of the Ligue 1 giants’ interest in the player, Palace have decided to stick a sizable £50 million price tag on the Frenchman.

Olise, who joined the Eagles from Reading in the summer of 2021, enjoyed a stellar campaign in the 2022-23 season. The nimble, versatile attacker appeared in 40 games in all competitions, scoring twice and racking up 11 assists.

While the Parisians like the player, it is not clear whether or not they are prepared to meet Crystal Palace’s financial demands. Negotiations between the two clubs would ultimately decide the player’s fate this summer.

Meanwhile, the French champions have been heavily linked with Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva and Napoli’s goal machine Victor Osimhen. If they can pull those transfers off and also add Olise to their ranks, their attack would be set for the foreseeable future.

PSG could sell superstar Kylian Mbappe this summer

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG could part ways with their poster boy Kylian Mbappe this summer. The Frenchman has informed them that he would not trigger the one-year extension in his contract, meaning he could leave as a free agent in June 2024.

It has been claimed that the Ligue 1 winners do not wish to lose him for free next summer. This is why they will look to sell him this summer if he does not change his mind.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Kylian Mbappé has informed PSG of his decision: he’ll NOT trigger the option to extend current contract until 2025, it means that deal would expire next June 2024 — as L’Équipé called.



PSG position: NO plan to lose Kylian for free.



Sign new deal now or he could be sold. Kylian Mbappé has informed PSG of his decision: he’ll NOT trigger the option to extend current contract until 2025, it means that deal would expire next June 2024 — as L’Équipé called.PSG position: NO plan to lose Kylian for free.Sign new deal now or he could be sold. 🚨 Kylian Mbappé has informed PSG of his decision: he’ll NOT trigger the option to extend current contract until 2025, it means that deal would expire next June 2024 — as L’Équipé called.PSG position: NO plan to lose Kylian for free.Sign new deal now or he could be sold. https://t.co/fDpSKOmxsf

Romano wrote on Twitter:

“Kylian Mbappé has informed PSG of his decision: he’ll NOT trigger the option to extend current contract until 2025, it means that deal would expire next June 2024 — as L’Équipé called.

“PSG position: NO plan to lose Kylian for free. Sign new deal now or he could be sold.”

Mbappe was recently chosen as Ligue 1’s best player for the fourth consecutive season. Upon receiving the award, the 24-year-old expressed his desire to continue at the Parc des Princes until the end of his contract.

Since joining from Monaco in 2017, Mbappe has appeared in 260 games for the Parisians in all competitions, scoring 212 times and claiming 98 assists.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes