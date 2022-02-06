Premier League sides handed boost as Real Madrid pull out of race to sign Erling Haaland: Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid were previously interested in signing both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe for next season. However, according to the latest report from the Daily Star, the Galacticos have dropped their plans to sign Haaland after offering astronomical wages to Kylian Mbappe.

This new update will certainly hand a great boost to Premier League sides who are trying to sign Haaland for next season.

Erling Haaland has impressed everyone with his goalscoring skills. The 21-year-old currently play for Borussia Dortmund as the focal point of Marco Rose's tactical setup.

Dortmund signed the young striker during the winter transfer window of the 2019-20 season from RB Salzburg for a transfer fee of €20 million. Haaland signed a four and half year contract with BVB. He had a release clause in his contract which will be active from the summer of 2022.

The release clause of Erling Haaland is reported to be €75 million, which won't be a huge burden for the elite clubs in Europe. As a result, many clubs are rumored to be interested in signing the Norwegian star from Dortmund in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were touted as the favorites to sign Haaland. However, Barca's recent decision to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal on a long-term deal might change their plans for Haaland.

It has now been reported that Real Madrid might also be preparing to pull out of the race. The likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool will be delighted with this news.

Barcelona's Gerard Pique advices Erling Haaland to not join Real Madrid

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique recently appeared on Ibai Lanos, a live show where he discussed the future of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland has reportedly made Barca his first choice and Pique is extremely ready to invite him for next season. However, he had advice for Haaland was not to join Madrid if the move to Barcelona fails.

"If I were Haaland and I want to win the Ballon d'Or, I would not go to the same team as Mbappé." said Gerard Pique.

Erling Haaland's transfer saga will certainly dominate the headlines of the summer transfer window. With Mino Riaola leading the whole process, there won't be any shortage of drama before the 21-year-old joins a new club next season.

