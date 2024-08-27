Premier League star keen on joining Liverpool before deadline day - Reports

As per journalist Daveockop, Anthony Gordon is still interested in a move to Liverpool this summer. Despite just over three days remaining in the transfer window, he could potentially move to Anfield.

The Reds are yet to announce a single signing this summer, being the only club in Europe's top five leagues to do so. However, as per Fabrizio Romano, they are set to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will arrive next summer. As per Romano, the Merseysiders are also looking to strengthen their attack and have identified Federico Chiesa as a target.

However, as per Daveockop, Liverpool remain interested in Anthony Gordon as well. They are in talks with his representatives and could bring him this summer. Newcastle, though, will look to keep the winger or get a big fee, with his contract expiring in 2026.

Manager Eddie Howe had recently said that while they will look to keep their best players, anything could happen in a transfer window. He said:

“What I will say is, from my part and the club’s part, we will do everything we can to keep our best players, but I am not a fortune teller. As managers, we learn to live with it in this world because we have to. But it’s not ideal, there is a lot going on.”

Gordon, 23, joined Liverpool's academy but moved to Everton's academy in 2012. He spent over a decade at the club before joining Newcastle in January 2023 and has since registered 14 goals and 11 assists in 66 games for them.

Liverpool add 2 more attackers to their transfer targets this summer: Reports

As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are monitoring Federico Chiesa as a potential target this summer. The Italian winger isn't in the plans of manager Thiago Motta and Juventus are trying to offload him this summer. His contract expires next summer and the Bianconeri are looking to sell him this summer to avoid letting him for free next year.

Chiesa has made 131 appearances for Juventus, scoring 32 goals and providing 23 assists since arriving from Fiorentina in 2022. However, he has some injury concerns, having missed around 10 games last season.

Meanwhile, as per journalist Nabil Djellit, Liverpool are also monitoring Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman. He is expected to leave the Bavarians this summer as he's not in the plans of manager Vincent Kompany. His contract expires in 2027.

Coman has made 296 appearances for Bayern since arriving from Juventus in 2017 and registered 64 goals and 66 assists.

