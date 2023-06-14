Premier League star's entourage meet PSG with Kylian Mbappe's future in the balance - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe recently announced that he will not be renewing his contract with Les Parisiens, with his future at the club now uncertain. According to Foot Mercato, Harry Kane's entourage met PSG transfer chiefs to discuss a potential transfer, should Mbappe choose to leave the French capital this summer.

Harry Kane had a sensational 2022-23 season for Tottenham Hotspur. He scored 32 goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances, proving he is still one of the best forwards on the planet at the age of 29.

The English skipper is out of contract with Spurs next summer so if the club want to cash in on him, they will have to sell him soon. The club's preference would be to sell abroad, rather than a Premier League rival.

Kane's future is currently intertwined with Kylian Mbappe's situation at PSG. The 24-year-old's current contract with Les Parisiens is also due to expire next summer.

The French outfit may look to cash out on their prized winger this summer and Mbappe's next destination is likely to be Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti and Co. are in search of a new forward with Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz are set to depart the club later this month.

Real Madrid are likely to now push for Kylian Mbappe's signature, which would increase the chances of the Ligue 1 champions going for Harry Kane. The latter's entourage reportedly met with Les Parisiens' transfer chief Luis Campo last month to hold informal talks about his future.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi are known to have a good working relationship so a deal for Kane could happen if Mbappe were to join Real Madrid this summer.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe admits 'shortcomings' after Champions League failure

PSG icon Kylian Mbappe admitted his side had various shortcomings this season after the French outfit disappointed in the Champions League again.

Despite winning the Ligue 1 title with ease this season, Les Parisiens were unable to make an impact in the UCL. They were comfortably beaten 3-0 on aggregate against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

Kylian Mbappe gave his verdict on his side's failure to La Gazzetta dello Sport. He said (via GOAL):

"For a player like me, the goal is to win everything. And we knew that at PSG there were shortcomings that sooner or later we were going to end up paying for."

Mbappe still had a stellar individual season. He scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions in the 2022-23 campaign.

