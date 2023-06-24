Premier League star set to snub Barcelona move after getting tired of their waiting game - Reports

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly grown impatient waiting for Barcelona and is now in Newcastle United's sights.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Aubameyang has grown tired of waiting for Barca to contact him over a move. He was confident that he would secure a return to Camp Nou after leaving the Blaugrana last summer.

However, the Catalan giants are yet to launch their pursuit of their former striker and he is now considering other options. Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany has decided to go ahead with the signing of Brazilian outfit Athletico Paranaense's teenage wonderkid Vitor Roque.

This has left Aubameyang in a precarious situation as he envisioned returning to Barca. He bagged 13 goals in 24 games across competitions for the La Liga giants before heading to Chelsea last summer for €12 million. He enjoyed his time at Camp Nou but a return is now seemingly off the cards.

That's not to say that the former Arsenal striker won't be on the move and he could be set to remain in the Premier League with Newcastle. The Magpies are searching for an experienced forward and the 32-year-old fits the bill.

Eddie Howe's side can offer Aubameyang the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League once again. Alongside this, the Gabonese frontman can also expect a lucrative contract offer.

Aubameyang has been placed on the transfer list by Chelsea after a dismal campaign at Stamford Bridge. He managed just three goals in 22 appearances and fell down the pecking order.

Barcelona legends Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets reunite at Inter Miami

The Barcelona legends have reunited.

Barcelona icon Sergio Busquets has linked up with Lionel Messi at MLS side Inter Miami. The Spaniard has joined the Herons as a free agent after the expiration of his contract with the Catalan giants.

The 34-year-old decided to leave Camp Nou after 15 glorious seasons with the Blaugrana. He made 722 appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing 45 assists. The veteran midfielder won three Champions League trophies, nine La Liga titles, and seven Copa del Rey trophies.

Busquets will now be playing alongside Messi once again following the Argentine icon's move to DRV PNK Stadium. The legendary forward has left Paris Saint-Germain after his contract expired.

Messi left Barcelona two years ago after they were unable to afford a new contract for their iconic forward. He spent 13 seasons playing alongside Busquets at Camp Nou and the pair will be reunited at Inter Miami.

The pair become two of the biggest signings in MLS history and will hope to improve the Herons' bleak situation. Their new club currently sits bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference table.

