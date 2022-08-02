Premier League superstar has full agreement on personal terms to join Barcelona: Reports 

Barcelona are waiting for Frenkie de Jong to leave the club so they can sign Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, as per Spanish outlet Sport. The Catalan giants have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Portuguese ace.

Barca could soon sell De Jong to Chelsea or Manchester United, with both clubs interested in the player. While United have been after the Dutchman for the entirety of the summer, Chelsea have waned in and out of the transfer race.

Silva has three more years left on his current City contract, and the English champions might not want to part ways with him this summer.

Pep Guardiola's team have already sold Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling to Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively, this summer. Although replacements have come in the form of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland, City may not be keen to shuffle more players in the same transfer window. It could disrupt their team chemistry ahead of the new season.

Barcelona are, however, keen to make Silva their next big signing despite the club's perceived financial troubles. They have already roped in Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and Jules Kounde, making it a blockbuster summer for the Camp Nou outfit.

Having renewed Ousmane Dembele's contract as well, Barca could indeed be a force to be reckoned with next season.

What next for De Jong at Barcelona?

The transfer saga that has been grabbing the headlines for the majority of the summer has been about the future of De Jong at the Camp Nou. The Dutch midfielder was reportedly (as per the Guardian) on deferred wages until last campaign and is expected to be paid a much higher sum starting this season.

However, Barcelona are unwilling to pay that money and want De Jong to reduce his wages and forego the previously deferred amount. Barca have also provided the player with the option to leave the club should he not accept their terms.

The ball is now in De Jong's court. He could choose to stay and earn his money at Barcelona since the contract will have to be upheld by the Catalan outfit.

The Dutchman could also accept the new terms if he wishes to get on the good books of the Barca faithful.

The final option for him would be to leave the club, with Chelsea and Manchester United interested in his services.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far