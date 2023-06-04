PSG in advanced talks to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as manager, Arsenal legend could join as his assistant - Reports

Paris Saint-Germian (PSG) have reportedly decided to replace manager Christophe Galtier with Julian Nagelsmann. They are also in talks with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to join as the assistant manager.

As per a report in L'Equipe, Nagelsmann is in advanced talks to take over at PSG. He has been in talks with the club for a few weeks and they were waiting for the season to finish.

Galtier joined the club last summer and managed to win the Ligue 1 and was looking forward to extending his stay. He told the media earlier this month via L'Equipe:

"I deserve a second season at Paris Saint-Germain! I repeat it once again because no one wants to hear it, but it was a very special season. We had to stay the course even when we thought everyone had their heads under water. I pay tribute to my players who have not given up. I am very happy and I don't want us to trivialize (this title)!"

It was not the first time he commented on his future. He was quoted by PSG Talk earlier this season as saying:

"I don't project myself into my future or my future. I project myself on the 10 matches that remain to finish the championship by being champion of France, by making good matches, by winning. I say that with great lucidity, trying to have the most accurate analysis. By also trying to unite the players, not to let go."

However, the Ligue1 side is unhappy with the project under the Frenchman and has already decided to make the change.

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, is without a club after Bayern Munich fired him earlier this year. However, PSG need to agree on a fee with the Bundesliga side as he is still on their payroll.

Bayern Munich sacked PSG target Julian Nagelsmann earlier this season

Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich had lost just three matches this season and were alive in three competitions when they decided to take a brave call and sack Julian Nagelsmann. The German coach was replaced by Thomas Tuchel as the board believed the short-term and long-term goals were in danger.

Former CEO Oliver Kahn said in the press conference while unveiling Thomas Tuchel:

"When we signed Julian Nagelsmann for FC Bayern in the summer of 2021, we were convinced we would work with him on a long-term basis — and that was the goal of all of us right up to the end. Julian shares our aspiration to play successful and attractive football. But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality in our squad - despite the Bundesliga title last year - has come to the fore less and less often."

Bayern Munich sacked their CEO Kahn at the end of the season as well. He was forbidden from attending the final game of the season, in which they sealed the Bundesliga title.

They failed to, however, make it past the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and the DFB Pokal under Tuchel. Nagelsmann, meanwhile, was soon linked with Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur by BILD, but he has opted to join PSG.

