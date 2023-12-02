PSG agree personal terms with Chelsea and Barcelona target rated at €25 million - Reports

According to SPORT, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have agreed terms with Chelsea and Barcelona target Gabriel Moscardo.

Moscardo, who plays as a defensive midfielder for Brazilian club Corinthians, has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in world football. Top European clubs are chasing the 18-year-old's signature.

Barca were also reportedly interested, with sporting director Deco initiating talks. Chelsea presented the player with two offers in recent months. However, neither club could come to an agreement.

PSG have now pounced on Barcelona's inactivity, and according to the aforementioned report, they have already reached a salary agreement with the teenage sensation. This can help the Parisian club strike a deal with Corinthians.

Moscardo has so far made 24 appearances for Corinthians' senior team in his young career, scoring one goal. He is also a Brazil under-23 international. He is contracted with the Serie B club until the end of the 2025-26 season and according to SPORT, he will cost any potential suitor around €25 million.

Moscardo's ability to be a fluent pivot has made top clubs keen. Barca are still on the hunt for Sergio Busquets' long-term replacement after the Spaniard moved to Inter Miami as a free agent in the summer.

The Blues, meanwhile, are looking to further bolster their defensive midfield unit that boasts youngsters Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo. That said, Moscardo currently looks Paris-bound.

Expert suggests Ousmane Dembele's inconsistency has continued despite summer move from Barcelona to PSG

Ousmane Dembele completed a surprising €50.4 million (via The Guardian) summer move from Barcelona to PSG. The Frenchman has so far scored one goal and has provided five assists for the Parisians.

Dembele's first goal for the Ligue 1 giants came during a 5-2 home win against AS Monaco on November 24. However, expert Jonathan Johnson reckons that the player has yet to iron out his consistency issues. Johnson wrote for CaughtOffside:

“Ousmane Dembele also continues to blow hot and cold since his move to PSG from Barcelona in the summer. He scored a superb goal against Monaco at the weekend and rightly earned praise from Enrique, but he manages to combine the sublime with the absolutely infuriating, and that was no different against Newcastle.”

The comments came after the Parisians' 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw against Newcastle United at Parc des Princes on November 28. Dembele started the match but failed to make a goal contribution.