PSG agree personal terms worth €5 million per year with Portugal international - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have agreed personal terms with Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches, according to journalist Nicolo Schira. The Parisian giants have offered a salary worth around €5 million per annum plus various other bonuses to the LOSC Lille star.

PSG are looking to bolster their midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Ligue 1 giants have already signed Vitinha from FC Porto for a fee of around €41 million and are now closing in on Sanches. According to the aforementioned source, however, they are yet to reach an agreement on a transfer fee with Lille.

Schira did not mention any potential fee for Sanches. However, according to Get French Football News, the Portuguese international could join PSG for as little as €10 million.

He currently has just one year remaining on his contract with Lille. The club might prefer to sell him for a fee than to see him move on a free transfer next summer.

Sanches could be an excellent purchase for Paris Saint-Germain due to his low transfer fee and experience of playing in Ligue 1. The 24-year-old midfielder was part of the Lille squad which pipped the Parisians to the Ligue 1 title back in the 2020-21 season.

Sanches, however, had an injury-hit season last time around. The midfielder only managed to make 32 appearances for Lille, contributing two goals and five assists across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that PSG may need a new midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum if he leaves the club this summer. According to GOAL, the Dutchman is on the radar of Serie A side AS Roma.

PSG have won two pre-season games in Japan

The Parisian giants have traveled to Japan as part of their pre-season tour ahead of the 2022-23 season. As things stand, they have won both of their games in Japan to kick off their preparations on a positive note.

The Ligue 1 champions secured a narrow 2-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale in their first pre-season friendly. Lionel Messi and youngster Arnaud Kalimuendo were on the scoresheet on that occasion.

They then recorded a 3-0 win over Urawa Red Diamonds with Kylian Mbappe, Kalimuendo and Pablo Sarabia finding the back of the net.

PSG will end their tour of Japan with a final friendly against Gamba Osaka on July 25.

