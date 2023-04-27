PSG attacker linked with shock £53 million Manchester United move, situation could change based on Lionel Messi's future: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. However, a potential transfer could be affected by Lionel Messi's future in Paris.

Neymar, 31, has been speculated to depart the Parc des Princes since the start of last summer. Despite his fine return of goals and assists so far this season, he has continued to fail to impress the top brass at the Parisians.

A right-footed inside forward renowned for his flair and dribbling, the 124-cap Brazil international has witnessed a drop in his level of late. He also failed to guide PSG to their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy this term.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are keen to break their bank in the next transfer market with the aim of establishing themselves as a serious candidate for trophies. Although the Red Devils' main priorities are to bolster their defense and midfield, they are prepared to tweak their recruitment strategy to sign Neymar this summer.

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag is said to be a big admirer of Neymar and is keen to add him to his three-prong attack. However, Chelsea could prove to be a major hurdle in the Old Trafford outfit's pursuit of the star.

Meanwhile, PSG are willing to entertain offers for the former Barcelona man in the region of £53 million. But their stance could change depending on Messi's decision to extend his exorbitant contract at the Ligue 1 champions.

Messi, who is in the final two months of his deal at the Parc des Princes, has been linked with a Bosman move to Barcelona of late. The Parisians have accepted that the 35-year-old forward is unlikely to renew, according to ESPN.

Neymar, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, has netted 118 goals and laid out 77 assists in 173 appearances across all competitions for PSG. So far, he has helped them lift 13 trophies during his six-year stint.

Manchester United interested in PSG-linked forward: Reports

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Manchester United are keen to snap up Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani this summer. PSG have already contacted the attacker's entourage about a potential summer move, while Bayern Munich are also closely monitoring the former Nantes man's performances.

Kolo Muani, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Waldstadion, is interested in using Frankfurt as a stepping stone this summer. Hence, the Bundesliga outfit are likely to force potential suitors to dish out around £89 million.

So far, the 24-year-old has contributed 20 goals and 14 assists in 40 matches for Die Adler this campaign.

Should Kolo Muani reject PSG and Bayern and join Manchester United in the near future, he would be a regular starter in a central role under Erik ten Hag. He could also step in as an emergency backup on either flanks.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes