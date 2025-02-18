PSG and Barcelona eye move for £60 million rated former Manchester United star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona are reportedly keen on the signature of former Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood. As reported by talkSPORT correspondent Alex Crook via mufcMPB on X, the two European giants are considering a move for the Olympique de Marseille star.

The report suggests that Marseille value Greenwood at around £60 million and Manchester United could be set for a windfall. The Red Devils sold the England international to the French giants last summer in a deal worth just £27 million but included a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

Should PSG or Barcelona be willing to match Marseille's asking price for their star attacker, the Red Devils could earn another £30 million. Greenwood has been excellent for Roberto De Zerbi's side this season, scoring 15 times in 24 appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old was regarded very highly since his youth academy days at Manchester United and made his senior debut in 2019. He looked like the future of the 20-time English champions before his career almost fell off as he was arrested on suspicion of rape.

The Red Devils suspended the versatile forward after allegations against him came to light and he never wore the club's shirt again. Despite the charges against him being dropped later, fans did not want him to play for the club again.

He had a decent loan spell with La Liga side Getafe last season and has done well to revive his career now at Marseille. During his time at Old Trafford, he played 129 times for his boyhood club, scoring 35 times while turning provider on 10 occasions.

Manchester United outcast wants a move to Barcelona: Reports

Out-of-favor Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford reportedly wants a move to Barcelona in the summer. The England international was heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou this summer but a move failed to materialize.

As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net via The Sun, the England international is still keen on a move to Barcelona. He is currently on loan at Aston Villa having joined the Lions in January after falling out of favor under Ruben Amorim.

Rashford has spent his entire career at Manchester United having come through the club's youth ranks. He made 426 appearances for the Red Devils, contributing 138 goals and 63 assists.

Barcelona have done pretty well under Hansi Flick since the German's appointment in the summer. They are top of the La Liga table and also finished second in the Champions League league phase behind Liverpool.

