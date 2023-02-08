PSG and Barcelona could go head-to-head to sign Portugal international who wants to leave this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are reportedly set to clash for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva. The Portugal international has hinted at a move away from Etihad this summer.

As per a report in Le10Sport, Silva is set to be in the middle of a tug-of-war between PSG and Barcelona. The two sides are keeping tabs on the midfielder as they eye a move in the summer.

The Manchester City player has two years left on his current contract and could end up frustrated in the summer. Should Pep Guardiola block his exit, like he did two years ago, the midfielder will be forced to stay as he would have time left on his deal.

Barcelona tried to lure him last summer but failed, while PSG have been linked with him since his AS Monaco days.

PSG and Barcelona target ready for a new challenge

Bernardo Silva has admitted that he wants a new project and hinted that he will be open to leaving Manchester City in the summer. The midfielder is focused on the Premier League side right now, but wants to think about his next move at the end of the season.

Speaking to Record, Silva said:

"I'm very focused on this season, and it doesn't make sense to talk about leaving because we're in the middle of the season. I'm 28 years old, I'll be 29 in the summer, and I have two more years on my Manchester City contract. My contract would end at 31. I won't hide that my goal in the coming years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project."

He added:

"Going into a new project at the age of 29, I'll only finish this contract probably at 34. If you ask me: what did you think 10 years ago? My goal was to return to Benfica at the age of 32 at the most. What do I think today? It depends on what happens next summer."

The Portuguese midfielder concluded by saying that he thinks about returning to Benfica:

"I'm not going to lie: it's not something I don't think about. I think about it every year. It has always been a goal. I couldn't fulfil my dream of playing for Benfica when I was 19, 20 years old, but I still want to fulfil it. It's something I think about."

Bernardo Silva wants to return to Benfica before he retires and believes that the best way to rejoin his former side would be on a free transfer. However, Barcelona and PSG are focussed on him too.

