PSG to battle Barcelona for 17-year-old attacker - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly set to clash horns with Barcelona in their bid to sign Turkish teenage prodigy Arda Guler.

According to Fichajes.net, the Blaugrana have been attentive to the 17-year-old's growth at Fenerbahce. The Hard Tackle's extended report added that Guler could be signed as an alternative to Memphis Depay, whose contract expires next summer.

Barcelona could also use him in midfield as another option alongside star youngsters Pedri Gonzalez and Pablo Gavi.

However, they will face stiff competition from PSG. The club, led by their director of football, Luis Campos, are said to be convinced about Guler's abilities despite his limited time on the pitch.

Aside from the two European heavyweights, S.S.C. Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur are also rumored to be interested in the versatile attacker.

Guler broke into Fenerbahce's first team only last season. He played 16 matches across all competitions during the 2021-22 campaign, recording three goals and five assists.

The youngster has taken that solid run of form into the ongoing season as well. He has already made 13 appearances across competitions in the first half of the campaign alone, scoring thrice and and laying out one assist.

Guler recently won his first cap for Turkey's senior team, coming on for the final 22 minutes of their friendly against the Czech Republic last week.

How have Barcelona and PSG fared this season?

PSG have undeniably had a better season than Barcelona so far, though both teams are top of their respective league tables.

The Catalans have been incredible in La Liga, winning 12 of their opening 14 matches to enter the 2022 FIFA World Cup-induced break on 37 points. Their only defeat of the campaign was against arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are two points behind in second place.

However, Barcelona's European sojourn was disappointing to say the least. Xavi Hernandez's men exited the UEFA Champions League in the group stages for the second season running. They will take on Manchester United in a UEFA Europa League playoff tie in February next year.

Meanwhile, PSG began the season by lifting the Trophee des Champions. They have built on the momentum generated from that victory and are yet to suffer defeat across all competitions this term.

The Parisians entered the break five points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings, having won 13 and drawn two of their opening 15 matches. Christophe Galtier's troops also entered the Champions League knockouts with 14 points from six group-stage games.

However, their second-placed finish meant they will face reigning European champions Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

