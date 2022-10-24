PSG to battle Barcelona to sign Chelsea star next summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are in the running with Barcelona and Juventus for the signature of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

As reported by Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Brazil-born Italian international is a hot property on the market right now owing to his contract situation.

The Chelsea vice-captain has entered the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge and could be available on a free transfer next summer. He is also allowed to agree on a pre-contract with clubs outside England after the New Year and there is no shortage of interest in the experienced midfield maestro.

Calciomercato has claimed that the trio of PSG, Barcelona and Juventus are all chasing the former Napoli star. The Italian publication claims that the Chelsea midfielder is seeking a deal worth around €8 to €9 million every year.

He is not prepared to accept anything lower than €7.5 million and the Blues are not ready to offer him beyond €6 million.

Barcelona could lose Sergio Busquets next summer with the Spaniard also in the final year of his deal. Jorginho could prove to be a like-for-like replacement for the Blaugrana legend if he makes his move to Camp Nou.

PSG, on the other hand, have a midfield that boasts both quality and depth after investing heavily in the area this summer. The French champions signed Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, and Renato Sanches and already had options like Danilo Pereira and Marco Verratti.

Juventus are going through tough times of late and their midfielders have clearly not been up to the mark.

As quoted by Fichajes earlier this month, Jorginho's agent Joao Santos insisted that his client intends to stay at Chelsea.

Chelsea should be looking to keep the Barcelona and PSG target

Jorginho has established himself as a reliable performer at Chelsea following a tough start to his life at Stamford Bridge.

During his time at the club, the Italian has always had divided opinions from the media and particularly fans.

However, he has delivered for the club in several key moments over the years and has also showcased his leadership.

With N'Golo Kante and Jorginho both in the final year of their deals at the club, the Blues must keep at least one of them.

Kante is 31 right now and has struggled with injuries in recent times, while Jorginho is 30 and has missed just two games with injuries during his time at the club.

