PSG to battle Real Madrid, Liverpool and others to sign teenage prodigy - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly joined the race to sign Real Madrid and Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi. Adeyemi is currently plying his trade for Austrian side RB Salzburg.

The 19-year-old has been on several clubs' radar due to his incredible performances over the last two years. Adeyemi has been particularly impressive in the 2021-22 season, having scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 18 matches for Salzburg.

The German has already been courted by numerous top clubs including Real Madrid and Liverpool. Now, reports from Sky Sports Germany (via The Hard Tackle) have stated that PSG will also attempt to sign Adeyemi from Salzburg. The German has also attracted interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

The rumors are interesting as PSG already boast a wealth of attacking options within the side. Mauricio Pochettino's side have the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. within the side, while Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler are other notable names. Mauro Icardi is also on PSG's books, though he has consistently been linked with a move away from the club.

PSG could be looking to buy Adeyemi as a replacement for Mbappe, whose contract expires next summer. The Frenchman was close to departing the club for Real Madrid this summer, but stayed on at the Parc des Princes. PSG and Mbappe have not come close to agreeing on an extension, which could see Los Blancos sign the 22-year-old on a free transfer next summer.

If Mbappe departs the club, Adeyemi could help bolster the side. Mbappe has largely occupied the centre-forward position for PSG this season, where the German could take over seamlessly.

PSG, Liverpool and Real Madrid all have different reasons for targeting Karim Adeyemi

PSG seem to be targeting Karim Adeyemi as a like-for-like replacement for Mbappe. However, other European heavyweights such as Real Madrid and Liverpool are trying to sign him for different reasons.

Real Madrid are looking to find a long-term replacement for the aging Karim Benzema. While Benzema has shown no signs of slowing down this season, he is on the wrong side of the 30s. Adeyemi could initially be the Frenchman's understudy before taking over the primary position in attack.

Los Blancos do have Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz in their squad. But both players are likely to depart the club soon after failing to impress the board.

Liverpool, on the other hand, could target Adeyemi as early as January. The Africa Cup of Nations, which is set to take place in the first two months of 2022, will leave the Reds without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Adeyemi could be brought in to help fill the void left by the two forwards, who have been excellent for Liverpool this season.

The German prodigy has also been touted as a long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino, who turned 30 earlier this month. If signed in January, Adeyemi could learn from Firmino while also proving to be a better bench option than Divock Origi.

