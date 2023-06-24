PSG and Bayern Munich interested in £52 million rated Liverpool target - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich are reportedly set to go head-to-head with Liverpool for the signature of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. As per reports, the two European giants are considering a move for the Italy international, who has been widely linked with a move to Anfield.

With Juventus set to miss out on Champions League football next season, Chiesa has emerged as a player in demand this summer. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been credited with a strong interest in the Italian wizard.

As claimed by Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this week, Juventus have slapped an asking price of £52 million for Chiesa this summer. However, Liverpool are unwilling to splash more than £38 million for the 2020 European Championship winner.

Now, the Reds could face challenge from the likes of PSG and Bayern Munich for the signature of the 25-year-old. Newcastle United have also been linked with the winger.

Chiesa joined Juventus from Fiorentina on a two-year loan deal worth £8.5 million in 2020. After impressing at the Old Lady, he secured a permanent switch for £34 million last summer.

Although he is known for his pace and ability to take on defenders, Chiesa has struggled with injuries of late. The Italian has missed a total of 62 games over the last two seasons.

He has registered eight goals and ten assists in just 2686 minutes of action over the last couple of seasons. In total, Chiesa has scored 22 goals and contributed 20 assists in 94 appearances across all competitions for Juventus to date.

Liverpool have plenty of quality on the flanks with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez, all being options out wide. However, Chiesa could still add plenty of quality and firepower to the Reds' attack.

Nicolo Barella makes transfer stance clear after interest from Liverpool

Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella will reportedly not look to force his way out of the club this summer amid interest from Liverpool. The Reds have been credited with an interest in the Italian international by various media outlets this month.

However, as claimed by Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Mirror), Barella will not force a move away from San Siro despite being aware of the Reds' interest. The 2020 Euro winner still has three years left on his deal with the Nerazzurri.

Apart from Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the former Cagliari star. Inter Milan are understood to value Barella at around £80 million.

Barella enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Serie A giants last season, helping Inter Milan win the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, in addition to reaching the UEFA Champions League final. He played 52 games across competitions, contributing with nine goals and 10 assists from midfield.

