PSG believe 21-year-old PL winger can be an apt replacement for Lionel Messi - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly identified Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as a replacement for Lionel Messi.

Messi's current contract with the Parisian club expires in the summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously reported that the Argentine will leave the club at the end of the season,

Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the club are looking for a replacement for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. According to Daily Mail, they are monitoring Olise as a replacement, which is surprising, to say the least.

Olise, 21, has scored two goals and has provided nine assists in 37 games across competitions for Palace this season. While there is no denying that the England-born Frenchman is a fantastic young player, Messi's shoes might be too big to fill for the player.

Lionel Messi joined PSG in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He has since made 71 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals and providing 34 assists.

The Argentine has been in good form for the Ligue 1 giants this season, scoring 20 goals and providing 19 assists in 37 games across competitions.

PSG are still hopeful about extending Lionel Messi's contract

Despite Romano claiming that Lionel Messi will leave PSG in the summer, the Parisians are reportedly still interested in extending his stay.

The 35-year-old has been linked with a return to Barcelona. He also reportedly has a mega £320 million per season offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. Rumors percolated that the Argentine FIFA World Cup winner has already agreed to a move to the Riyadh-based team.

Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, however, dismissed those claims. He released a statement, claiming (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"There’s absolutely NOTHING agreed with any club for next season. We won’t do anything now — and we will decide at the end of the current season... I can guarantee that it will never be decided before the end of current season with Paris Saint-Germain."

He added:

“Leo Messi’s name is always used around — but we can guarantee that there’s NOTHING signed, agreed or even verbally agreed and it won’t happen now... It’s full of fake news around with no proof of what these ‘media’ say in public to invent stories and with zero respect — why don’t they check their news?"

Lionel Messi has often come under criticism during his time at PSG. However, a player of his magnitude uplifts the Ligue 1's fanbase, which could perhaps be a reason for PSG to try to extend his contract.

