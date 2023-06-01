PSG boss Christophe Galtier receives surprise offer to leave Ligue 1 giants: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has reportedly received an offer to take over the reins at Napoli. With current manager Luciano Spalletti's departure confirmed, the newly-crowned Serie A champions have started reaching out to several potential replacements, including Galtier.

Julian Nagelsmann was among the first names on their list. However, the Partenopei are also rumoured to be maintaining a keen interest in Vincenzo Italiano and Thiago Motta. Napoli's initial efforts to rope in Luis Enrique seems to have lost steam, but they're far from being out of the game.

As per Il Mattino (via GIFN), Vincenzo Italiano might still be holding the advantage in the race to fill Spalletti's boots for the upcoming season. Galtier, the man at the helm of Ligue 1 giants PSG, has been targeted as well. His reputation as a high-value manager, despite his hefty price tag, resonates with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis's vision.

Given the silence maintained by the president regarding his preference for the next manager, PSG's Galtier could well be a strong contender in this race. Another notable figure making the rounds in the rumour mill is Fabio Cannavaro. His solid rapport with De Laurentiis has sparked speculation about his potential role in Napoli's future.

On another front, Porto manager Sergio Conceicao was also approached. But De Laurentiis isn't thrilled at the prospect of paying his €16 million release clause.

Could Lionel Messi remain with PSG?

The Lionel Messi transfer saga recently took an unexpected turn, adding another layer of intrigue to this high-stakes football drama. Despite the imminent expiration of his contract with PSG, Messi surprised fans by making a cameo in the promotional video for their 2023-24 kit.

The looming departure of the Argentine maestro from the French capital was widely perceived as a done deal, but this latest move has led to further speculation about Messi's next destination. His old stomping ground Barcelona was considered to be his favoured choice.

However, Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia is attempting to hijack the deal, dangling an astronomical financial incentive to lure Messi away from his comfort zone. Yet, amidst this whirlwind of conjecture and rumour, Messi starred in the advertisement for PSG's new home kit for the upcoming season.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with the familiar lineup of Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti, and others, Messi's inclusion could be an unexpected hint at his future plans, or it could simply be another clever curveball thrown by the club's marketing department.

