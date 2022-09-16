PSG boss Galtier contemplating dropping one of Lionel Messi, Neymar or Kylian Mbappe for a forward more willing to press and hold shape - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier is reportedly considering dropping one of Lionel Messi, Neymar or Kylian Mbappe so he can adjust his tactical approach.

According to L'Equipe, Galtier is planning to move away from his 3-4-3 formation, which brought his side great success at the start of the campaign. The French boss feels the impact has lessened in recent weeks, which was on show against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.

PSG Report @PSG_Report Christophe Galtier does NOT rule out the possibility of switching to a 3 man midfield to get better control. Galtier could either move to a 4-3-3 formation OR play 3 midfielders in the 3-5-2 system, which would mean a member of the “MNM” could be scarficed.



[@lequipe] Christophe Galtier does NOT rule out the possibility of switching to a 3 man midfield to get better control. Galtier could either move to a 4-3-3 formation OR play 3 midfielders in the 3-5-2 system, which would mean a member of the “MNM” could be scarficed. 🚨Christophe Galtier does NOT rule out the possibility of switching to a 3 man midfield to get better control. Galtier could either move to a 4-3-3 formation OR play 3 midfielders in the 3-5-2 system, which would mean a member of the “MNM” could be scarficed. 🇫🇷🔎[@lequipe]

The French champions found themselves 1-0 down in Israel before eventually winning 3-1. Galtier believes teams have begun to figure his tactics out and is looking for ways to switch things up.

The 56-year-old could soon switch to a four-man defense, which would demand a more defensive midset from his attacking players. Mbappe, Neymar and Messi are reluctant to provide defensive cover and the manager does not want to impose restrictions on the iconic trio.

Galiter could also add an extra central midfielder to aid Vitinha and Marco Verratti, given that his side could easily be overrun in the center of the park. Given the importance of wing-backs in PSG's side, Galtier will have to drop one of the attacking trio in favor of a forward who is willing to hold shape and press.

The report also suggests that the former Lille manager is asking himself whether the Parisians can win their elusive Champions League with a front three so static defensively.

PSGhub @PSGhub Galtier: “The relationship between Neymar and Mbappe is very good and I'm not talking out of turn… I am convinced that Mbappe will continue to make assists to Neymar and vice versa. I didn't feel anything negative between the two.” Galtier: “The relationship between Neymar and Mbappe is very good and I'm not talking out of turn… I am convinced that Mbappe will continue to make assists to Neymar and vice versa. I didn't feel anything negative between the two.” 🇧🇷🇫🇷

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all score to hand PSG tough victory in the Champions League

While the Ligue 1 giants may have to re-think their tactics for clashes against Europe's best, there is no doubt that the front three are entertaining to watch.

After falling behind to Maccabi Haifa, Messi equalzied for the visitors after he turned Mbappe's low cross into the net. The French superstar completed the comeback 21 minutes from time before Neymar secured the points after beating the offside trap in the 88th minute.

While PSG are flying in Ligue 1, the Qatari owners are clearly prioritizing the club's first ever Champions League victory. Galtier's side appear far less convincing in Europe so far, as they narrowly beat Juventus at the Parc des Princes on matchday one.

Following a difficult debut campaign, Messi has enjoyed an excellent start to the season with five goals and eight assists in his ten appearances so far. Meanwhile, Neymar has 11 goals and seven assists in his ten games, while Mbappe has netted 10 times in eight outings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far