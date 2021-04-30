PSG interested in signing Barcelona defender - Reports

PSG are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian full-back Emerson Royal from Barcelona in the summer. The defender is currently co-owned by Real Betis and Barcelona but is set to be sold by the Catalan club this summer.

Emerson was bought by both clubs back in 2019, in a 5-year deal that will see him play for Real Betis for the first two years and Barcelona for the final three. However, it seems that Ronald Koeman has no plans of using the Brazilian and would not be opposed to selling him to PSG in the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, PSG have already made a €15 million bid for Emerson, which is expected to be rejected by Barcelona. The Catalan club also rejected a bid of €23 million from AC Milan last summer and are willing to hold onto the Brazilian if a suitable offer doe not come their way.

The report also suggests that the Blaugrana see Emerson as a possible backup to Sergino Dest. Given their current financial situation, they would prefer not to spend money on a new player with Emerson available.

However, at only 22-years old, Emerson may also angle for a move away from Barcelona to a club that can guarantee him more playing time.

Both PSG and Barcelona are in for huge summers

Lionel Messi is yet to sign a contract extension at Barcelona.

PSG and Barcelona will have a busy summer, as both clubs may be losing some huge names at the end of the season.

Barcelona, in particular, are ready to revamp their squad and build a team around their younger stars in order to reduce their massive wage bill. This could mean departures for players such as Phillipe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic, and maybe even the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.

Club president Joan Laporta has made it clear that his primary objective between now and the end of the season is renewing Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi's contract at the club. Barcelona are willing to part ways with a host of senior players and build a team around the likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri and Ilaix Moriba in order to be able to afford Messi's contract renewal.

Meanwhile, PSG could also lose a few key players in the summer. The French giants are currently 2nd in Ligue 1 and are in danger of being knocked out of the Champions League.

If the club fail to win any trophies this season, it will be very difficult for them to keep hold of their stars. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, in particular, have been heavily linked with moves away from PSG in the summer.

