PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi prepared to offer blank cheque to secure signing that could be even bigger than Lionel Messi: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly ready to offer a blank cheque to bring Pep Guardiola to Parc des Princes. The Spaniard's future at Manchester City is said to be in the balance after the Premier League levied charges against the club.

As per a report in El Nacional, Al-Khelaifi is ready to make the biggest move at PSG since the signing of Lionel Messi. He wants to bring in Guardiola to help them win the UEFA Champions League.

The PSG president is keen on taking advantage of the Premier League charges on Manchester City and luring Guardiola away. The Spaniard claimed that he would leave the club if he was lied to about the financial breaches.

Paris Saint-Germain hired Christophe Galtier last summer, but are ready to pounce on the chance to bring the former Barcelona manager.

PSG target insists he is not leaving Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has insisted that he will not be walking away from Manchester City just yet as he trusts those at the club. He believes the charges will prove wrong and the club will come out with a clean image.

Speaking to the media today, he said:

"Hopefully the reason they are going to sack me is the results. It is the reason managers leave their position or stay in the position. And I think in that situation we will decide together because of the confidence and trust that we have in each other.

"But I am not moving from this seat. I can assure you, more than ever that I want to stay. Sometimes I have doubts, seven years already is a long time in any country. Now I don't want to move. Not because people say they lied to you Pep. They didn't lie to me."

Guardiola added:

"Look what happened with UEFA. I said to them: what happened? Pep, we did nothing wrong. We proved it. It is the same case.

"Why should I don't trust with my people? Why should I trust the CEOs or the owners of the 19 clubs, the nine clubs like it was with UEFA? No, I trust my people. Between them and my people, I trust my people. Not one second for the other ones."

Reports suggest PSG were interested in getting Guardiola before they hired Galtier.

